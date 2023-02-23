^

Sports

Team Secret stuns European favorites to open VCT//LOCK IN bid

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
February 23, 2023 | 9:22am
Team Secret stuns European favorites to open VCT//LOCK IN bid
Team Secret
Valorant Champions Tour

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino representative Team Secret secured what could be the upset of the tournament as they eliminated Netherland's Team Liquid, 2-0, in their opening match in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) LOCK//IN in São Paulo, Brazil in the early hours of February 23 (Manila time).

In Map 1-Icebox, Team Secret secured a comfortable 10-1 lead, but Team Liquid mounted a massive comeback and secured six consecutive rounds to lessen the gap, 11-8. Team Secret kept their cool and bided their time, taking Round 20 to propel them to match point. As Team Liquid tried to prolong the match, Team Secret dominated the last round as captain Jessie "JessieVash" Cuyco downed two players on the side of Team Liquid just as the spike was planted, giving them a four vs three advantage. This provided Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza space to deliver the killing blow and take Map 1, 13-8.

Map 2-Fracture started roughly the same way with Tea Secret having a strong 9-1 lead and Team Liquid once again making a comeback with six consecutive rounds to bring the score closer at 9-7. The shift came in Round 17 when Adrian "invy" Reyes patiently stalked out Team Liquid's last player standing to snap the winning streak and give the Filipinos the momentum they needed to secure the sweep against Team Liquid, 13-7.

Team Secret will next face Ukraine's NAVI Esports in the bracket's Round 16 on February 26 at 1 a.m. (Manila time).

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Terrence joins SMB in EASL

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
Terrence Romeo is leaving for Japan with the San Miguel Beer team playing in the EASL Champions Week on March 1-5 but coach Jorge Gallent said yesterday it’ll be a day-to-day decision whether or not he’ll...
Sports
fbtw
This Fil-Spanish tennister returned to school after 10-year hiatus in hopes of representing Philippines

This Fil-Spanish tennister returned to school after 10-year hiatus in hopes of representing Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 6 days ago
A victim of poverty and a broken family, Dalisay was out of school and away from tennis for years after suffering an elbow...
Sports
fbtw

Gearing up for EASL

By Joaquin M. Henson | 6 days ago
Pride is what’s at stake in the EASL Champions Week in Japan on March 1-5 as powerhouse teams from the host country, Korea, Taipei, Greater China and the Philippines gather to decide bragging rights with the...
Sports
fbtw
Steady progress for Bianca Bustamante

Steady progress for Bianca Bustamante

By Anthony Suntay | 23 hours ago
The rise of our young driver Bianca Bustamante continues!
Sports
fbtw

UAAP volleyball coaches see wide-open race

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
While reigning champion National University remains as the barometer, the rest of the teams see a wide-open race in UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament that fires off Saturday at the Mall of Asia...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jewel of a golf course: Anvaya Cove a must-visit for golfers

Jewel of a golf course: Anvaya Cove a must-visit for golfers

2 minutes ago
Named as the best new course in Asia-Pacific in 2014 by the Asian Golf Awards — long considered as the “Oscars”...
Sports
fbtw
'E-Palarong Pambansa' to gather top esports student-athletes

'E-Palarong Pambansa' to gather top esports student-athletes

By Michelle Lojo | 12 minutes ago
A new national esports tournament circuit is underway, this time backed by the National Youth Commission — the E-Palarong...
Sports
fbtw
Boxing body says eating eggs could explain Benn's positive dope test

Boxing body says eating eggs could explain Benn's positive dope test

41 minutes ago
Conor Benn has been cleared of a doping offense after the World Boxing Council ruled a "highly-elevated consumption of eggs"...
Sports
fbtw
NBTC to hold maiden high school girls basketball tilt

NBTC to hold maiden high school girls basketball tilt

By Luisa Morales | 43 minutes ago
In partnership with Fil-Am Nation Select, the NBTC will hold the Smart-NBTC Girls Have Next, where eight high school teams...
Sports
fbtw
Leaner and meaner Bella Belen of NU ready for UAAP volleyball wars

Leaner and meaner Bella Belen of NU ready for UAAP volleyball wars

By Luisa Morales | 57 minutes ago
During the off-season, Belen focused heavily on her fitness and now sports a leaner frame than ever.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with