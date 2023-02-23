Team Secret stuns European favorites to open VCT//LOCK IN bid

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino representative Team Secret secured what could be the upset of the tournament as they eliminated Netherland's Team Liquid, 2-0, in their opening match in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) LOCK//IN in São Paulo, Brazil in the early hours of February 23 (Manila time).

In Map 1-Icebox, Team Secret secured a comfortable 10-1 lead, but Team Liquid mounted a massive comeback and secured six consecutive rounds to lessen the gap, 11-8. Team Secret kept their cool and bided their time, taking Round 20 to propel them to match point. As Team Liquid tried to prolong the match, Team Secret dominated the last round as captain Jessie "JessieVash" Cuyco downed two players on the side of Team Liquid just as the spike was planted, giving them a four vs three advantage. This provided Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza space to deliver the killing blow and take Map 1, 13-8.

Map 2-Fracture started roughly the same way with Tea Secret having a strong 9-1 lead and Team Liquid once again making a comeback with six consecutive rounds to bring the score closer at 9-7. The shift came in Round 17 when Adrian "invy" Reyes patiently stalked out Team Liquid's last player standing to snap the winning streak and give the Filipinos the momentum they needed to secure the sweep against Team Liquid, 13-7.

Team Secret will next face Ukraine's NAVI Esports in the bracket's Round 16 on February 26 at 1 a.m. (Manila time).