^

Sports

MPBL preseason: Nueva Ecija, Zamboanga book wins for share of lead

Philstar.com
February 22, 2023 | 4:29pm
MPBL preseason: Nueva Ecija, Zamboanga book wins for share of lead
Zamboanga's Judel Fuentes tries to shake off Bulalakaw's Manny Pacquiao in the MPBL Pre-Season Tournament on Tuesday.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines — Nueva Ecija and Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines trounced their respective opponents on Tuesday to share the early lead in the 2023 MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Pre-Season Tournament at the Lagao Gym in Brgy. Lagao, General Santos City.

The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards showed their lethal form in the second half to subdue the Imus SV Squad, 88-78, while the Zamboanguenos waxed hot from start to finish to dump guest team Bulalakaw, 102-75, of MPBL Founder and CEO Manny Pacquiao.

Earlier, host General Santos City beat Valenzuela XUR Homes Realty Inc., 82-73, in the opener of the eight-team, weeklong event dangling P3 million to the champion.

Playing lackluster ball, defending national champion Nueva Ecija barely led undermanned Imus at halftime, 38-35. A tongue-lashing from Coach Jerson Cabiltes during the break, however, roused the Rice Vanguards to play harder as they led by as many as 18 points, 74-56, before cruising to victory.

John Bryon Villarias and Pamboy Raymundo led Nueva Ecija with 13 points, followed by Michael Mabulac with 11.

Cabiltes tested new recruits Harvey Pagsanjan, Joshua Fontanilla and Rich Guinitaran, who managed to contribute six, three and two points in that order.

Zamboanga, the South Division champion, showed balanced firepower in whipping Bulalakaw.

With the game under control, Zamboanga coach Vic Ycasiano fielded the full complement of his 14-man roster, all of whom managed to score.

New acquisition Judel Ric Fuentes lived up to expectations with a team-high 14 points, followed by Jhapz Bautista with 13, 2022 MPBL MVP Jaycee Marcelino with 12, Jayvee Marcelino with 10 and Ralph Tansingco also chipped in 10 points, plus seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Bulalakaw got 20 points from Don Diamante, followed by Pacquiao with 17 and EJ Dialogo with 12.

The tournament serving as a prelude to the MPBL Fifth Season starting on March 11 continues on Wednesday with another triple-bill at the same venue.

Batangas City, the 2018 MPBL Rajah Cup champion, and Sarangani clash in the first game at 5 p.m. Other matches pit Imus against Valenzuela at 7 p.m. and GenSan against Nueva Ecija at 9 p.m.

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dodot Jaworski stands in for ill-stricken dad in Toyota reunion

Dodot Jaworski stands in for ill-stricken dad in Toyota reunion

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 days ago
Serving as representation of his father, Dodot who’s also the vice mayor in Pasig City, recollected accounts of Sonny...
Sports
fbtw
Steady progress for Bianca Bustamante

Steady progress for Bianca Bustamante

By Anthony Suntay | 6 hours ago
The rise of our young driver Bianca Bustamante continues!
Sports
fbtw

Jerwin moves up to bantam

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
Jerwin Ancajas, who reigned for nearly six years as IBF superflyweight champion, is on course to challenge the winner of the coming duel between Japan’s Takuma Inoue and Venezuela’s Liborio Solis for...
Sports
fbtw
Tamayo thrilled to learn from Ryukyu teammates Kishimoto, Durham

Tamayo thrilled to learn from Ryukyu teammates Kishimoto, Durham

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Ryukyu Golden Kings Filipino reinforcement Carl Tamayo is looking forward to enriching his own basketball skills as he takes...
Sports
fbtw
Melencio keeps dancesport fire burning with recent wins

Melencio keeps dancesport fire burning with recent wins

4 hours ago
For veteran international dance athlete Judith Anne Melencio, the jiving and winning never stop.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ECHO's Bennyqt named first-ever MPL PH Press Corps Player of the Week

ECHO's Bennyqt named first-ever MPL PH Press Corps Player of the Week

2 hours ago
ECHO’s main five continued to prove why they are the reigning world champions but it was M4 Finals Most Valuable Player...
Sports
fbtw
Orcullo to serve as interim head coach for Lady Spikers in UAAP

Orcullo to serve as interim head coach for Lady Spikers in UAAP

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
As veteran coach Ramil de Jesus continues to rest due to health reasons, Orcullo will first be the one to call the shots for...
Sports
fbtw
Biagtan promises more entertainment after explosive ONE debut

Biagtan promises more entertainment after explosive ONE debut

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Biagtan, 5-1 in his MMA career, introduced himself in emphatic fashion when he orchestrated a late knockout of his foe, marking...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP volleyball to adopt challenge system in 2nd round of Season 85

UAAP volleyball to adopt challenge system in 2nd round of Season 85

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Though it will only be made available in the second round, UAAP volleyball commissioner Michael Verano bared that teams will...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino tracksters to join Philippine Athletics Championships sans Obiena

Filipino tracksters to join Philippine Athletics Championships sans Obiena

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Except for a few including World No. 3 pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, the national track and field team will all see action in the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with