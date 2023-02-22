^

ECHO's Bennyqt named first-ever MPL PH Press Corps Player of the Week

Philstar.com
February 22, 2023 | 3:50pm
ECHO's Bennyqt named first-ever MPL PH Press Corps Player of the Week
Benedict “Bennyqt” Gonzales
MPL PH / Moonton Games

MANILA, Philippines — ECHO nixed the M-series curse to open its MPL Philippines Season 11 campaign and became the first world champion to win its first two regular season assignments in the succeeding MPL season.

The Orcas came out unscathed in the opening week, sweeping all of their assignments — first asserting their mastery over defending MPL PH champion Blacklist International last Friday before claiming revenge on Bren Esports, the same team that took them down in the SIBOL qualifiers.

ECHO’s main five continued to prove why they are the reigning world champions but it was M4 Finals Most Valuable Player Benedict “Bennyqt” Gonzales’ steady performance in the gold lane that powered the team’s statement showing in Week 1.

The former Execration star averaged 6.50 kills, 5.75 assists, and 2.0 deaths for a 6.13 KDA against Blacklist International and Bren Esports.

He was also quick to display his deep hero pool, utilizing four different heroes in the four games that he played in. He recorded a total of 26 kills, 23 assists, and eight deaths on the Beatrix, Brody, Lunox, and Harith throughout the week.

For his efforts, Bennyqt was named the first Razer Gold-MPL PH Press Corps Player of the Week for the period of February 16 to 22. The 21-year-old gold laner will receive a Razer Barracuda courtesy of Razer Gold, the leading virtual credit for gamers worldwide.

“Masaya po ako sa performance namin this week. Isa na ring rason kasi yung natalo namin, Blacklist international na defending champion and also Bren Esports na contender din ngayong season,” said Bennyqt.

“Mahalaga talaga ‘to para sa akin at sa team namin na mag-start kami ng sweep sa first week kasi alam natin na importante talaga yung momentum. Once na maganda simula namin, mag-tutuloy tuloy talaga,” he added.

Bennyqt edged his teammate Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera and RSG Slate PH gold laner Eman “EMANN” Sangco for the weekly award handed out by print and online media covering the MPL PH beat, as well as the league’s broadcasters and operations team.

