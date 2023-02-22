^

Orcullo to serve as interim head coach for Lady Spikers in UAAP

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 22, 2023 | 3:40pm
Noel Orcullo
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — Noel Orcullo will be stepping in as interim head coach for UAAP Season 84 runner-ups DLSU Lady Spikers with the volleyball wars set to begin for UAAP Season 85 this weekend.

As veteran coach Ramil de Jesus continues to rest due to health reasons, Orcullo will first be the one to call the shots for the Taft-based volleybelles.

"Siguro ako muna [uupo as coach] although nandyan naman si coach Ramil na naka-guide naman sa akin," said Orcullo during the pre-tournament press conference on Wednesday.

"Hopefully, by second round nandyan na siya," he added.

Orcullo also expressed optimism that De Jesus will still be present at the games, even as he has yet to return to his full head coaching role.

While De Jesus' deputy admitted that he would be more at peace if De Jesus was present in all games, Orcullo said that he was able to get the hang of handling the Lady Spikers during the pre-season.

In the Shakey's Super League Collegiate Pre-Season Championship, Orcullo also took the reigns for the Lady Spikers. They also finished second in that tournament.

"Kung nandyan si coach Ramil talagang mas kampante ako. Pero since wala siya like nung sa Shakey’s [Super League] ako talaga yung nandoon so inaano ko na lang sa sarili ko na makayanan ko," he said.

Orcullo will try to help the DLSU Lady Spikers begin their campaign on a high note when they face the UST Golden Tigresses on Sunday, February 26, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"Not that excited, a little nervous dahil nga first time then UST kaagad ang kalaban may konting nerbyos sana ma-overcome," Orcullo said of how he feels going into opening weekend.

"Nandyan naman guidance ng ibang coaches. Si coach Ramil nga laging sinasabi sa akin huwag ka masyadong mag-isip. Kayang-kaya mo yan. Kumbaga ipinagkatiwala ko sa’yo yan kayang-kaya mo yan," he added.

