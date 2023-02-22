Biagtan promises more entertainment after explosive ONE debut

MANILA, Philippines — Fritz Biagtan came out with fireworks in his first-ever fight with ONE Championship as he posted a third-round knockout win over Uzbekistan's Nurmukhammad Adamkohonov last Friday in ONE Friday Fights 5.

Biagtan, 5-1 in his MMA career, introduced himself in emphatic fashion when he orchestrated a late knockout of his foe, marking himself as one of the future prospects in the flyweight division.

Related Stories Biagtan KOs Uzbek foe in ONE Championship debut

Now that he set the standards high in his debut on the world stage, Biagtan says there's more surprises to come when he enters the ONE Circle.

"Ako kasi, sa mga pioneer na mga old fans ko talaga since nung nasa baba lang tayo, kilala na nila ako as an entertainer na fighter. Yung nakaka-entertain na fighter talaga ako. Lalo na sa loob, hindi ako yung sobrang seryoso," Biagtan told Philstar.com.

"Syempre seryoso sometimes, pero mostly ine-entertain ko yung mga fans and minsan meron akong mga pasikat na moves or alam mo yun, nakaka-excite," he added.

Though only getting the victory in the last 30 seconds of the bout, the Filipino fighter dictated the pace for most of his three-round battle with Adamkohonov.

Not wanting to get caught flat footed, Biagtan said that he was very eager to keep himself busy.

"Yun talaga yung game plan ko, maging aggressive sa laban kasi kapag chill-chill ka lang, baka masundutan ka pa o mamaya masplit decision matalo ka pa. So maganda talaga yung alam mo yun, aggressive ka talaga sa laban," he said.

Biagtan also wasn't shy in expressing his desire to eventually win a $50,000 bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. His explosive KO in his debut could've netted him the bonus but an earlier yellow card from the referee doused any hopes of that.

"Goal mo talaga is to finish the fight and yung second goal ko talaga is maka-win ng bonus. Kaso dumating yung referee, binigyan ako ng yellow card," he quipped.

Biagtan competes through TREX MMA, which also features Zamboanga siblings Drex and Denice, both of whom are part of the ONE Championship roster.