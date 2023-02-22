UAAP volleyball to adopt challenge system in 2nd round of Season 85

MANILA, Philippines — The challenge system will now also be employed in the UAAP, following the move of pro league Premier Volleyball League, in the upcoming UAAP Season 85 men's and women's tournament.

Though it will only be made available in the second round, UAAP volleyball commissioner Michael Verano bared that teams will be able to make two challenges per set, just like the protocols in the PVL.

Verano said that delay stems from the availability of the technology itself.

"We’ll start with the challenge system in the second round. The reason for this is the availability of the actual system," said Verano during the pre-tournament press conference held on Wednesday.

"There are other leagues and tournaments ongoing in the first quarter, and the UAAP is the last to have a season... But we will have it in the second round. There will be two challenges per set," he continued.

Rival collegiate league NCAA implemented the challenge system as early as last year during their playoffs.

Preseason collegiate championship Shakey's Super League also utilized the system when it held its tournament last September 2022.

Of note is that the UAAP will also revert to pre-pandemic protocols. This means there will no be testing for the players as long as the local government unit of the venue where the games will be held will not require it.

"We’re going back to a pre-pandemic set of protocols. Shaking hands, high-fives, switching around of courts, etc. It’s all pre-pandemic," said Verano.

UAAP Executive Director Atty. Rebo Saguisag also bared that fans will be able to come closer to the game as well as the patron area will now be made available for sale.

"The patron area will also now be open to the fans for a closer UAAP experience," said Saguisag.

Opening weekend action sees Adamson and UE face off in the season opener at noon, Saturday, for the women's side while defending champions NU collides with the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the main game at 2 p.m.

On Sunday, the UP Fighting Maroons clash with the FEU Lady Tamaraws in the first game, while the UST Golden Tigresses lock horns with the DLSU Lady Spikers in the next match.

Men's action will feature the same matchups on weekends in the same venue at the Mall of Asia Arena at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.