Filipino tracksters to join Philippine Athletics Championships sans Obiena

MANILA, Philippines – Except for a few including World No. 3 pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, the national track and field team will all see action in the Philippine Athletics Championships slated March 21-26 in Ilagan, Isabela.

Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association secretary-general Edward Kho and national team director Nonoy Unso yesterday said during the event launch at the Diamond Hotel that the six-day meet will serve as a final tryout for spots to the Phnom Penh Southeast Asian Games this May.

“It is not compulsory to join for the national team members, but we would like to see them compete there because it will be their last event for the SEA Games,” said Unso.

“EJ isn’t joining because he has his own schedule to follow and we wouldn’t want to disrupt his rhythm,” said Kho referring to Obiena, who is in the country for a brief, weeklong stay.

“But 99% of all our national team, including the Fil-Heritage or Fil-Foreign athletes, are joining,” he added.

Among the notable names flying to the country to join the locally based athletes are hurdler Eric Cray, sprinter Kristina Knott, Natalie Uy, thrower William Morrison, sprinter sisters Kyla and Kayla Richardson.

Kho also said around 10 Fil-Heritage athletes are also seeing action in the event backed by Milo, CEL Logistics, Inc. the City of Ilagan, to earn a spot to the Phnom Penh-bound squad.