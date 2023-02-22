Sports betting firm and chief MPBL backer opens flagship outlet for sports fans

OKBet executives Kah Leong Kong and Wayne Thong and MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes, and Joe Ramos lead the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

MANILA, Philippines – Avid local sports fans have new place to go to support their favorite players and teams.

Along with officials of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), the OKBetting station was launched on Feb. 15 at the Newport World Resorts in Pasay City.

Gracing the ceremony of the flagship outlet of the Filipino sportsbook and e-games platform were OKBet executives Kah Leong Kong and Wayne Thong, and MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes and executive Joe Ramos.

OKBetting Stations are gaming facilities where registered players can top up their account balance, place wagers, and withdraw their winnings in-person.

New users can also sign up and have their accounts verified in these government-accredited locations, with the assistance of in-house representatives.

During the program, the company announced that it will be opening more outlets across the entire country, starting in the cities of Metro Manila and Cebu apart from owning a team in the MPBL — the OKBet Makati Kings.

This nationwide expansion aims not only to cater to more players, but to provide more opportunities to Filipino workers and help boost the country’s economy.

The launching of the flagship outlet was part of the company’s Grand Launch billed as “Together, We Rise” where local artists, athletes, celebrities, and other public figures attended to celebrate the gaming firm’s several milestones and advocacies.