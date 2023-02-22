^

Sports

Sports betting firm and chief MPBL backer opens flagship outlet for sports fans

Philstar.com
February 22, 2023 | 12:24pm
Sports betting firm and chief MPBL backer opens flagship outlet for sports fans
OKBet executives Kah Leong Kong and Wayne Thong and MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes, and Joe Ramos lead the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

MANILA, Philippines – Avid local sports fans have new place to go to support their favorite players and teams.

Along with officials of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), the OKBetting station was launched on Feb. 15 at the Newport World Resorts in Pasay City. 

Gracing the ceremony of the flagship outlet of the Filipino sportsbook and e-games platform were OKBet executives Kah Leong Kong and Wayne  Thong, and MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes and executive Joe Ramos.

OKBetting Stations are gaming facilities where registered players can top up their account balance, place wagers, and withdraw their winnings in-person. 

New users can also sign up and have their accounts verified in these government-accredited locations, with the assistance of in-house representatives.

During the program, the company announced that it will be opening more outlets across the entire country, starting in the cities of Metro Manila and Cebu apart from owning a team in the MPBL — the OKBet Makati Kings.

This nationwide expansion aims not only to cater to more players, but to provide more opportunities to Filipino workers and help boost the country’s economy.

The launching of the flagship outlet was part of the company’s Grand Launch billed as “Together, We Rise” where local artists, athletes, celebrities, and other public figures attended to celebrate the gaming firm’s several milestones and advocacies.

MPBL

OKBET
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dodot Jaworski stands in for ill-stricken dad in Toyota reunion

Dodot Jaworski stands in for ill-stricken dad in Toyota reunion

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Serving as representation of his father, Dodot who’s also the vice mayor in Pasig City, recollected accounts of Sonny...
Sports
fbtw

Jerwin moves up to bantam

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
Jerwin Ancajas, who reigned for nearly six years as IBF superflyweight champion, is on course to challenge the winner of the coming duel between Japan’s Takuma Inoue and Venezuela’s Liborio Solis for...
Sports
fbtw
Magnolia-ROS: Clash of resurgent teams

Magnolia-ROS: Clash of resurgent teams

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Climbing out of the pit is the main motivation as resurgent squads Magnolia and Rain or Shine collide in the PBA Governors’...
Sports
fbtw
Tamayo thrilled to learn from Ryukyu teammates Kishimoto, Durham

Tamayo thrilled to learn from Ryukyu teammates Kishimoto, Durham

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Ryukyu Golden Kings Filipino reinforcement Carl Tamayo is looking forward to enriching his own basketball skills as he takes...
Sports
fbtw
Hawks fire McMillan, name assistant Prunty interim coach

Hawks fire McMillan, name assistant Prunty interim coach

3 hours ago
Nate McMillan was fired as coach of the Atlanta Hawks after guiding the NBA club to a 29-30 start to the 2022-23 campaig...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Saso seeks strong start as LPGA Thailand unfolds

Saso seeks strong start as LPGA Thailand unfolds

By Jan Veran | 10 minutes ago
Yuka Saso hopes to make the most of her early tee-start to fuel a drive back to golfing prominence as the LPGA Tour resumes...
Sports
fbtw
Steady progress for Bianca Bustamante

Steady progress for Bianca Bustamante

By Anthony Suntay | 1 hour ago
The rise of our young driver Bianca Bustamante continues!
Sports
fbtw
VisMin Cup: Zamboanga, Misamis Oriental edge foes

VisMin Cup: Zamboanga, Misamis Oriental edge foes

1 hour ago
Zamboanga bucked a slow start with a strong fourth quarter to turn the tables on Cagayan de Oro, 87-83, at the start of the...
Sports
fbtw
Nets sign Vaughn to multi-year coaching extension

Nets sign Vaughn to multi-year coaching extension

2 hours ago
After trading away superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the NBA's Brooklyn Nets announced they have agreed on a multi-year...
Sports
fbtw
Bulls say Lonzo Ball will miss full NBA season with knee injury

Bulls say Lonzo Ball will miss full NBA season with knee injury

2 hours ago
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, sidelined for more than a year by a left knee injury, will miss the entire NBA season with...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with