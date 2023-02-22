^

Steady progress for Bianca Bustamante

REAL SPORTS SCENE - Anthony Suntay - Philstar.com
February 22, 2023 | 11:37am
Bianca Bustamante
MANILA, Philippines – The rise of our young driver Bianca Bustamante continues!

She has concluded her first full winter series of 2023 with PREMA Racing at the Formula 4 UAE Championship, where she secured her best-ever race finish and first championship points. The 18-year-old overcame numerous challenges over the course of 5 racing rounds in the Middle East to come away with two top-10 finishes amongst a 40-car grid — an incredible feat for someone who has only just started competing on the international stage. Bustamante continues to build upon her impressive growth following her rookie season in open-wheel cars in 2022 and now sets her eyes on preparation for the upcoming F1 Academy.

The Formula 4 UAE Championship attracts rising talent from across the globe, including drivers from the Ferrari, Sauber and McLaren driver development programs among others, and is widely recognized as an integral step on the path to Formula 1. This year’s series was held over five rounds, with each consisting of three races along with testing, practice and qualifying sessions in Dubai, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi. 

Going head-to-head against nearly 40 of the best young male and female drivers in the world, Bustamante has already shown significant improvement in her first winter series. The teenager made consistent inroads since her debut in 2022 and, with increased track time, continued to gain confidence in her Tatuus F4 T421 car. Her ability to overcome challenges was evident, as she demonstrated a flair for racing, making a flurry of bold overtakes throughout the Championship series and matching the pace of more experienced competitors despite starting further back in the grid.

The multiple Asian Karting champion is taking a big step forward, as she pushes her limits to find more pace in the PREMA F4 car. Her progress eventually secured her first Championship point with a P10 finish in Round 3 — only to go one further to score a P9 in the subsequent Round 4.

This winter series serves as an essential precursor to her upcoming F1 Academy season, a brand-new all-female junior championship launched by Formula 1 set to debut this year. She is focused on improving her craft with PREMA, a historic team that has years of rich experience in junior category racing and young driver development. This year will see Bustamante spend more time behind the wheel, with increased opportunities for testing and more races, which will be monumental for her growth.

Bustamante’s journey toward her Formula 1 goal would not be possible without the support of her title partner, Lance East Exotics, and personal partners Z Challenger and Next Level Racing, alongside the unwavering backing of the BiaCrew and The Dark Horse Community.

