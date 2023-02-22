VisMin Cup: Zamboanga, Misamis Oriental edge foes

Rudy Lingganay brings down the ball for Zamboanga.

MANILA, Philippines – Zamboanga bucked a slow start with a strong fourth quarter to turn the tables on Cagayan de Oro, 87-83, at the start of the VisMin Cup Invitational tournament at the Mayor Vitaliano Agan Coliseum in Zamboanga City.

A blistering 25-11 exchange in the final canto was all the Valientes needed in putting away the Stampede, with NCAA standout James Kwetukeye of San Beda and former PBA player Rudy Lingganay leading the way.

Picking up from where two-time NBA champion Mario Chalmers left off earlier, Kwetukeye and Lingganay joined forces in the payoff period.

Kwekuteye finished with 18 points, the same output produced by Chalmers, who won two championships while playing alongside NBA great LeBron James.

Lingganay, a veteran guard who played for Powerade, GlobakPort, Kia, NLEX and TNT, added 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

PBA prospect Jeremy Arthur, a Filipino-American guard/forward, also had a solid game, ending up with 16 points and seven rebounds.

Former PBA import Renaldo Balkman took the backseat in offense, producing only seven points but grabbing 15 rebounds for the Valientes’ strong start in this tournament headed by commissioner Cris Bautista.

In the other game, Misamis Oriental-Noble Seafoods and Grill survived a hot-shooting Jermale Jones before pulling off a 101-96 triumph over McDavid ZamPen.