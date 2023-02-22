^

3 Filipinos to see action in UAE Warriors 36

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 22, 2023 | 10:22am
Photo shows Jayson Margallo (right) in action against Shamil Magomedov.
UAE Warriors

MANILA, Philippines – Jayson Margallo leads a Filipino contingent looking to make their mark in mixed martial arts promotion UAE Warriors 36 on Saturday, February 25, at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Margallo (11-5, 0-2 in UAE Warriors) will be facing Canadian Xavier Alaoui (13-4, 3-1 in UAE Warriors) in a bantamweight bout.

Margallo has fought twice in UAE Warriors before (in 2019 and 2021) but has yet to taste victory. He enters this fight coming off back-to-back rear naked choke victories in URCC 80 and WFC 4. His opponent this time is Xavier Alaoui, a Canadian fighter who holds the UAE Warriors Arabia bantamweight title. This is not a title fight as it will take place on the “international” series. 

“I'm very excited to show off my skills on UAE Warriors again,” said Margallo. “The last time I was here didn't go too well for me, but this time, I'll show you just how fierce I can be.”

Regarding his opponent, Margallo noted, “Alaoui is the UAE Arabian Champion, so I expect that this will be a challenging fight. He has a belt as he comes from a prestigious team with high-profile fighters. It will be interesting to see how well I'll perform against him. We both have experience and I can see that we're both well-rounded fighters. It'll be an explosive fight for sure. As for the outcome, who knows how things will turn out?”

Antipolo City native Genil Francisco (12-7) will be making his UAE Warriors debut versus Russian submission specialist Shamil Magomedov (12-3) in a lightweight match. Magomedov has claimed Margallo as one of his triumphs. 

Francisco has not fought since 2019, although his last bout ended up in a victory against compatriot Benedicto Ayque in a Philippine regional tournament.

His opponent is returning to UAE Warriors after competing in Eagle FC, the MMA promotion of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov that is held in Russia. Magomedov split his two battles there.

Also in a lightweight match, Bulaqueño Mark Gregorio Valerio (7-7) battles Dennis Buzukja (9-2), who competed in Dana White's Contender series and trains under Ray Longo and Chris Weidman in New York.

Valerio last competed in UAE Warriors 9 in 2019 where he was knocked out in the second round by New Zealander James Bishop.

