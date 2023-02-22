^

After career stint in F4 UAE, Bianca Bustamante shifts focus to F1 Academy 

Philstar.com
February 22, 2023 | 9:57am
After career stint in F4 UAE, Bianca Bustamante shifts focus to F1 AcademyÂ 
Bianca Bustamante
MANILA, Philippines – Teenage racing sensation Bianca Bustamante is hoping to carry the momentum from her promising rookie season in the Formula 4 UAE Championship as she gets ready for a year-long campaign with PREMA Racing in the F1 Academy.

Fresh from wrapping up her F4 UAE stint in Dubai over the weekend, Bustamante gets to bring over invaluable experience as she finished with two Top 10 finishes among the 40-car grid.

In the UAE, Bustamante raced with PREMA over five rounds consisting of three races over every weekend in Dubai, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi.

It was in Round 3 of the season when she finally got on the championship board with a P10 finish in one of the races. She then followed it up with a P9 result the next week.

"What an incredible few weeks it has been in the Middle East. Despite all the challenges and tough competition, we were able to dig deep and come home with our first points in F4 UAE! I have had an absolutely amazing time with PREMA so far and in a short time, I learned so much," said Bustamante.

Now as she wrapped up things in UAE, she will attempt to conquer a new challenge en route to her dream of making it to Formula 1.

Still with PREMA, the F1 Academy will continue to push Bustamante's career forward as the brand-new all-female junior championship to help women push through in motorsport.

"The F4 UAE has prepared me well for my main program coming up in the F1 Academy, I cannot wait to get started!" she said.

Last year, Bustamante competed with the W Series Academy in W Series where she also was able to score a point in the championship battle.

