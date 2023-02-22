Tamayo thrilled to learn from Ryukyu teammates Kishimoto, Durham

MANILA, Philippines – Ryukyu Golden Kings Filipino reinforcement Carl Tamayo is looking forward to enriching his own basketball skills as he takes his talents from the UAAP to Japan B. League.

Entering the world of professional basketball, Tamayo wants to soak up everything from the game once he suits up for B. League contender Ryukyu.

Being able to see the action for himself, the UAAP champion believes there is much that he can improve on with his new club.

"I'm here to learn a lot of stuff, especially [last time, when] I saw the game. I think I have a lot of things to learn that I will learn from our head coach," he said, referring Ryukyu head coach Dai Oketani.

As the tournament goes on FIBA break, the Golden Kings remain among the strong candidates for the championship, after finishing second to the Utsonomiya Brex last year.

They are currently fourth in the standings with a 29-9 slate.

Tamayo will be able to help them once action returns in March after the sixth window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Once he steps on the court with his fellow Golden Kings, Tamayo says he wants to work with two players in particular.

"First of all, I'm very excited to play with the team. Not just one player, but to play with each other. But seeing [Ryuichi] Kishimoto, the way he thinks [in] the game, the way he plays the game, I think the maturity that he has, the experience, I think I'm very excited to learn a lot from him," he said.

Tamayo named the other player as former Meralco Bolts import Allen Durham.

The Gilas mainstay believes that with their extensive experience in the game, he will be able to pick up important things from both players and the rest of the Golden Kings.

"Those guys are older than me, for sure they have more experience than me, I think they will help me to improve," Tamayo said.

"Everyone, I'm very excited to play with the team. Not just any player, just the team. I'm very excited to help the team," he continued.

Tamayo is expected to make his debut for the Ryukyu Golden Kings when they face Kai Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies on Wednesday, March 8.