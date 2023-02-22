Filipinas bow to World No. 16 Iceland to end Pinatar Cup

Sarina Bolden defends against an Icelander in the Philippines' match against Iceland in the 2023 Pinatar Cup in Spain on Tuesday (early Wednesday morning, Manila time)

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team ended their campaign at the 2023 Pinatar Cup without a win as they fell to winners Iceland, 5-nil, at the Pinatar Arena in Spain on Tuesday (early Wednesday morning, Manila time).

The highest ranked among their foes in Spain, the Filipinas struggled mightily against Iceland who are 16th in the world.

Amanda Jacobesen Andradottir scored a brace while substitutes Selma Magnusdottir and Hlin Eiriksdottir, and Alexandra Johannsdottir netted insurance goals late as the Icelanders capped off their bid in Pinatar with seven points to lead the pack.

Andradottir opened the scoring in the 20th minute mark as she caught Olivia McDaniel unawares from outside the box.

Her goal to put Iceland ahead soured an otherwise promising start from the World No. 53 Filipinas.

As early as the 14th minute, the Filipinas were able to get a peek at goal after Tahnai Annis was fouled at the edge of the box.

Meryll Serrano was able to find Maya Alcantara in the box off of the set piece but her header went wide to deny the Filipinas the early advantage.

Andradottir had multiple chances to double the lead in the opening half for Iceland but missed twice on golden chances — including a try on an empty net after some miscues from the backline and McDaniel in added time.

Before Andradottir's attempt in added time, though, the Filipinas were able to take a crack at an equalizer off of a Jaclyn Sawicki try but it was wide left.

The Icelander's second goal of the match finally came in the second half when she powered it past McDaniel in the 51st minute. Though the Filipinas keeper was able to block the shot initially, Andradottir's try had enough power behind it as it crossed the goal line.

Iceland scored thrice more in the second half as the substitutes were able to capitalize on mistakes by the Filipinas' backline.

Magnusdottir shook off Kaya Hawkinson at the 71st minute to free herself up and get past McDaniel to make it 3-nil before Eiriksdottir took advantage at the 80th minute mark after the Filipinas were dispossessed deep into their own half.

Though the Filipinas continued to try and look for a consolation goal to end their campaign on a positive note, Jessika Cowart's attempt from a set piece in the 85th minute was sent straight to the arms of Telma Ivarsdottir.

Just when it looked like it was all said and done, Johannsdottir netted one more for the Icelanders as she nodded in a long ball just in front of McDaniel to put the icing on the cake in added time.

The Filipinas thus finished the 2023 Pinatar Cup without a win and with only one goal scored against the higher-ranked European sides they faced.

The Nationals are gearing up for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in July where they face European squads Norway and Switzerland along with co-hosts New Zealand in Group A.

The Pinatar Cup is the Filipinas' first-ever competition on European soil.

Next up for the Filipinas will be the first round of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in April.