Fajarito stands tall as GenSan trounces Valenzuela in MPBL preseason opener

Philstar.com
February 21, 2023 | 7:42pm
Christian Fajarito, former starting center of the Letran Knights, wound up with 18 points and 11 rebounds to earn Best Player honors.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – The GenSan Warriors delighted the hometown crowd with an 82-73 victory over Valenzuela XUR Homes Realty Inc. on Tuesday in the inaugural game of the OKBet MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Preseason Invitational at the Lagao Gym in General Santos City.

Boosted by the return of big man Christian Fajarito and the acquisition of Top Gun Enzo Joson, the Warriors surged ahead, 47-32, at halftime and were never headed to grab the early lead in Group B of the eight-team event staking P3 million to the champion.

The 6-foot-6 Fajarito, former starting center of the Letran Knights, wound up with 18 points and 11 rebounds, 10 on the defensive end, to earn Best Player honors.

With spitfire Mark Cruz and homegrowns Cristopher Masaglang and John Orbeta joining the scoring fray, the Warriors pulled away at 67-47 before relaxing on defense somewhat.

Valenzuela managed to come within 71-77 but GenSan was never really in trouble.

Cruz finished with 14 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals, while Masaglang and Orbeta contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Joson, the league's scoring king while playing for Marikina last year, chipped in nine points.

Valenzuela got 15 points from Gianna Paulo Rivera and 14 from Vergian Pagcaliwangan, but their teammates were held to single digits by the tough defense of GenSan.

Fajarito's hard work underneath enabled the Warriors to control the boards, 49-40, compensating for their poor field goal shooting, 32 of 74.

Nico Elorde also did his share for GenSan with seven points, three rebounds and three assists.

Defending national champion Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards and losing finalist Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines are still battling Imus and guest team Bulalakaw of MPBL founder and CEO Manny Pacquiao, at presstime.

The league continues Wednesday with another triple-bill pitting Batangas City against Sarangani at 5 p.m., Imus against Valenzuela at 7 p.m. and Gensan against Nueva Ecija at 9 p.m.

