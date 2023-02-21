Malixi ties for lead, hot finish in Queen Sirikit Cup opener

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi rode on an eagle feat on the tough No. 6 then checked a faltering backside with a birdie-par-birdie windup. She put in a superb 68 and forced a three-way tie for the individual lead with India’s Avani Prashanth and Fiona Xu of New Zealand at the start of the Queen Sirikit Cup at Manila Southwoods Tuesday.

But Kyorim Seo shot a 69 and Hyunjo Yoo carded a 70 as South Korea seized early control in the team championship with a 139, one stroke ahead of New Zealand, which pooled a 140, and three shots clear of the Philippines, which settled for a 142 as Mafy Singson hobbled at the finish, blowing an even-par round and limping with a 74.

Titleholder Japan and Thailand assembled identical 141s for joint third.

Lois Kaye Go recovered from a double bogey on No. 4 with birdies in the next two but dropped two strokes again on the ninth and bogeyed the first three holes at the back and didn’t count in the three-to-play, two-to-count format event with a 77.

But Malixi was all focused, bucking a flubbed par-saving putt from four feet on No. 1 after driving into the fairway trap and dumping her approach into the greenside bunker with a monster birdie putt from 35 feet on No. 4. She then holed out from 133 yards on the sixth that bounced and rolled into the cup for eagle.

She kept the momentum and birdied the next and gained another stroke on No. 11, only to stumble with a bogey on the 12th and yielding another shot on the par-5 15th.

But the ICTSI-backed ace, gearing up for next month’s Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific in Singapore, along with a slew of aces seeing action here, regained her rhythm and touch, birdying the 16th then dominating the par-5 closing hole to complete a 33-35 card for a share of the lead in the four-day event.

"I didn't have any target (scores) nor did I expect anything. I had a rough start and scrambled for pars in the first three holes, then scrambled for birdies," said Malixi. "Consistency will be key tomorrow and will just try to flight it out on my bunker shots."

But Prashanth and Xu also served notice of their title bids with the former coming through with five birdies against a bogey for a pair of 34s and the latter using a solid frontside 32 to cushion the impact of a two-birdie, two-bogey stint in the last six holes.

The troika took a one-shot lead over Seo and Hong Kong’s Sophie Han while world No. 5 Yuna Araki failed to measure up with Malixi in one of the featured flights but got back into contention with a 70 in a tie with Thais Achiraya Sriwong and Thithikarn Thapasit.

Defending individual champion and world No. 15 Mizuki Hashimoto turned in a 71 for a share of 10th with Indonesian Elaine Widjaya and Chinese-Taipei’s Tsing Hsuan Huang.

Malixi's hot start thus put her on track of duplicating Dottie Ardina's individual feat in India in 2011 although Singson and Go must step up to help anchor the country's bid for a breakthrough in the annual event also known as the Asia-Pacific Amateur Ladies Golf Team Championship.