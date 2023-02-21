^

Sports

Quezon Huskers temper expectations as new MPBL team

Philstar.com
February 21, 2023 | 1:33pm
Quezon Huskers temper expectations as new MPBL team

MANILA, Philippines – The Quezon Huskers are managing the expectations heading into their debut in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League on March 11.

Huskers coach Eric Gonzales said they are still in the process of forming a team that can compete and advance to the playoffs of the country’s most prestigious regional league.

Right now, the squad that is owned by Quezon Rep. Keith Micah Tan and San Andres Mayor Ralph Edward Lim is holding its regular practice at the Epsilon Chi Center inside the University of the Philippines campus in Diliman, Quezon City.

“We’re still in the process of assembling the team,” the 50-year-old Gonzales said.

“While everybody is very excited about the Huskers, we have to manage our expectations because we are such a young team. Winning is not an overnight process. We have to take it one step at a time.”

Gonzales is coming in with sterling credentials.

He coached National University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines in 2010 before coaching Global Port in the Philippine Basketball Association in 2014 and 2016.

He also served as assistant coach of TNT Tropang Giga in 2018 before handling Iloilo United Royals in 2021 and formally accepting the offer laid down by team manager Atty. Donn Kapunan, assistant team manager Magnum Membrere and consultant Patrick Gregorio to coach the Huskers last month.

“We just conducted a very successful tryout in Quezon Province last week with the hopes of finding homegrown talents who can help us in our campaign,” Gonzales said.

“Unlike other teams who have been together for the past several years, our team is still being formed. With that, our goal is to win as many games as we can and — hopefully — make it to the playoffs.”

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dodot Jaworski stands in for ill-stricken dad in Toyota reunion

Dodot Jaworski stands in for ill-stricken dad in Toyota reunion

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Serving as representation of his father, Dodot who’s also the vice mayor in Pasig City, recollected accounts of Sonny...
Sports
fbtw
A look into the Toyota Tamaraws' 50th Anniversary Reunion

A look into the Toyota Tamaraws' 50th Anniversary Reunion

By Rick Olivares | 2 days ago
Some 15 members of the fabled Toyota Tamaraws team of yore were in attendance with members of the media and fans as they soaked...
Sports
fbtw

Gearing up for EASL

By Joaquin M. Henson | 4 days ago
Pride is what’s at stake in the EASL Champions Week in Japan on March 1-5 as powerhouse teams from the host country, Korea, Taipei, Greater China and the Philippines gather to decide bragging rights with the...
Sports
fbtw
Reports: Ex-Laker guard Westbrook eyes Clippers stint

Reports: Ex-Laker guard Westbrook eyes Clippers stint

6 hours ago
Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers after completing a contract buyout with...
Sports
fbtw

Meet the supersubs

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
They’re called the PBA’s supersubs, coming off the bench to provide a spark for their teams on both ends of the floor. They’re not necessarily the sixth men or first relievers.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Laro ng Lahi' set in Ifugao

'Laro ng Lahi' set in Ifugao

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 minutes ago
The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is going north for the staging of Women in Sports (WIS) 'Laro ng Lahi' in Ifugao on...
Sports
fbtw
LPGA vets, Taiwan No. 1 clash as Anvaya Cove International fires off

LPGA vets, Taiwan No. 1 clash as Anvaya Cove International fires off

By Jan Veran | 27 minutes ago
LPGA veteran PK Kongkraphan and Taiwan No. 1 Ya-Chun Chang have stressed the need for ball control as they launch their respective...
Sports
fbtw
Quezon Huskers temper expectations as new MPBL team

Quezon Huskers temper expectations as new MPBL team

2 hours ago
The Quezon Huskers are managing the expectations heading into their debut in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League on...
Sports
fbtw
Spikers' Turf: AJAA Spikers eye 3rd straight win, test Troopers

Spikers' Turf: AJAA Spikers eye 3rd straight win, test Troopers

2 hours ago
Imus-Ivy Tuason Photography tries to firm up its spot in the Top Four as it collides with a PGJC-Navy side out to bolster...
Sports
fbtw
LIV Golf completes lineup ahead of new season opener

LIV Golf completes lineup ahead of new season opener

5 hours ago
Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen and Bubba Watson filled out their LIV Golf League teams with the latest players to join the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with