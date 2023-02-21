Quezon Huskers temper expectations as new MPBL team

MANILA, Philippines – The Quezon Huskers are managing the expectations heading into their debut in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League on March 11.

Huskers coach Eric Gonzales said they are still in the process of forming a team that can compete and advance to the playoffs of the country’s most prestigious regional league.

Right now, the squad that is owned by Quezon Rep. Keith Micah Tan and San Andres Mayor Ralph Edward Lim is holding its regular practice at the Epsilon Chi Center inside the University of the Philippines campus in Diliman, Quezon City.

“We’re still in the process of assembling the team,” the 50-year-old Gonzales said.

“While everybody is very excited about the Huskers, we have to manage our expectations because we are such a young team. Winning is not an overnight process. We have to take it one step at a time.”

Gonzales is coming in with sterling credentials.

He coached National University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines in 2010 before coaching Global Port in the Philippine Basketball Association in 2014 and 2016.

He also served as assistant coach of TNT Tropang Giga in 2018 before handling Iloilo United Royals in 2021 and formally accepting the offer laid down by team manager Atty. Donn Kapunan, assistant team manager Magnum Membrere and consultant Patrick Gregorio to coach the Huskers last month.

“We just conducted a very successful tryout in Quezon Province last week with the hopes of finding homegrown talents who can help us in our campaign,” Gonzales said.

“Unlike other teams who have been together for the past several years, our team is still being formed. With that, our goal is to win as many games as we can and — hopefully — make it to the playoffs.”