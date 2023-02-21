^

Sports

Super Rangers, Manila Stars remain unbeaten in 7s football tiff

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 21, 2023 | 9:38am
Super Rangers, Manila Stars remain unbeaten in 7s football tiff

MANILA, Philippines – After two weeks of play, the men’s Division One of the AIA 7s Football Tournament has two undefeated squads left in Super Rangers FC and the Manila Stars.

Super Rangers crushed En Fuego, 4-1, last Sunday at the McKinley Hill Stadium to go to 2-0 in the table with a plus-five in terms of goal difference.

Manila Stars kept pace with a tough 3-2 win over Sino FC to stay in second spot with a 2-0 record but with a plus-two goal difference.

Barging into the win column were Manila City Lopsy FC and Black Amigos.

The former crushed Africa United, 5-1, while the latter blanked Maharlika Manila, 6-0, for the most lopsided score thus far in the 2023 season.

After the end of Week Two, four teams crowded each other with a 1-1 slate. However, Black Amigos moved up to third spot in the rankings with a plus-four goal difference. Manila Lopsy FC is at fourth place with a plus-three in goal difference. Sino FC is in fifth spot with a minus-one goal difference.

In the lower tier, Africa United placed sixth with a minus-two in goal difference. Manila Digger, which earned a bye for this weekend, remained at 0-1 with a minus-one goal difference.

En Fuego is at 0-2 with a minus-five in goal differential. Maharlika Manila is at 0-1.

For Week Three that will be played on Sunday, February 26, Manila Digger, champion two years ago and a finalist last campaign, hopes to get back to its winning ways against Black Amigos at 5 p.m. Super Rangers look to stay atop the division when they take on Maharlika Manila at 6 p.m. Manila Stars will be tested with a 7 p.m. battle against the dangerous Africa United, who hope to right their ship after their stunning loss this past weekend. And lastly, En Fuego and Manila Lopsy FC will clash in the main match slated for 8 p.m. at the McKinley Hill Stadium in Taguig.

