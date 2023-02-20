^

SEA Games table tennis qualifiers set in Puerto Princesa

February 20, 2023 | 2:20pm
From left to right: Alfred Camacho, DepEd Tournament Manager; Francis Nemenzo, PTTF Regional President Palawan; Pong Ducanes, PTTF Secretary General; Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron; Ting Ledesma, PTTF President; and Puerto Princesa Sports Director Atty. Rocky Austria.
MANILA, Philippines – Puerto Princesa City is hosting the Philippine Table Tennis Federation Inc. (PTTF) National Selection from February 22-26 at the Puerto Princesa Sports Complex.

About 80 participants in the men’s and women’s division will be seeing action as they vie for slots for the Philippine team that will compete in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games to be held in Cambodia this year.

PTTF officials thanked Puerto Princesa mayor Lucilo Bayron and sports director Rocky Austria for hosting the competition as they are also drawing plans of making the city a table tennis hub.

“The best players from all over the country will battle it out in Puerto Princesa to determine who will represent the country in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games. Nagpapasalamat kami sa mga taga-Puerto Princesa lalo na kay Mayor Bayron for their support. We are planning on making Puerto Princesa the center of table tennis in the country,” said PTTF president Ting Ledesma.

Ledesma also said they are also planning to organize an international competition in Puerto Princesa after the national selection tournament.

“Puerto Princesa will witness something special. ‘Yung mga pinakamagaling nating mga manlalaro sa buong bansa ay magbabakbakan para sa slot na makalaro sa 2023 Cambodia SEA Games,” said PTTF secretary general Pong Ducanes.

Ducanes added the matches will also be aired via live stream on the PTTF Facebook account so that table tennis aficionados from all over the world can follow the competition.

