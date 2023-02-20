Tabuena finishes strong, wins P2.7M in International Series Qatar

MANILA, Philippines – Miguel Tabuena found his range, rhythm and touch in time as he blazed the Doha Golf Club’s backside with four birdies, turning what had been a floundering campaign into a stirring Top 8 finish in the International Series Qatar ruled by American Andy Ogletree Sunday.

Heading for a mediocre ending with a frontside 38, Tabuena flubbed a chance on the par-5 10th but drained a birdie putt on the next and made four one-putts in last seven holes, three of which led to birdies for a solid 32 as he rallied from joint 26th to a share of eighth at 290 with four others.

It was the ICTSI-backed ace’s most explosive windup in recent memory, fashioning out the feat in a top-level competition that featured some of the world’s top players and the Asian Tour’s big guns.

He pocketed $49,350 (P2.7 million).

The two-time Philippine Open champion thus bested his tied for 13th finish in Oman last week and his Top 8 effort should fire him up all the more when he resumes his campaign in the region’s premier circuit in Thailand on March 9-12 in Hua Hin.

He actually birdied the par-5 opening hole but went out of regulation in the next two and failed to get up-and-down and reeled farther back in the rankings with another mishap on the sixth.

But he stayed focused all throughout despite the mishits and missed putts and rode on a birdie on No. 11 to launch a blistering finish spiked by birdies on Nos. 14, 16 and 18. He made 30 putts after hitting just half of the 14 fairways.

Ogletree, meanwhile, ran away with a three-stroke victory over Thai Gunn Charoenkul despite a closing 73 as he built enough cushion — five — after a solid, eagle-spiked 66 in the pivotal round.

He pooled a 281 to become the first player to win two International Series events after topping the Egypt stop last year.

Charoenkul fought back with a 68 to snatch runner-up honors at 284 while compatriot and erstwhile second-running Suradit Yongcharoenchai matched par 72 for third at 285.