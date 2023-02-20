^

Sports

Tabuena finishes strong, wins P2.7M in International Series Qatar

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 20, 2023 | 11:03am
Tabuena finishes strong, wins P2.7M in International Series Qatar
Miguel Tabuena
AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Miguel Tabuena found his range, rhythm and touch in time as he blazed the Doha Golf Club’s backside with four birdies, turning what had been a floundering campaign into a stirring Top 8 finish in the International Series Qatar ruled by American Andy Ogletree Sunday.

Heading for a mediocre ending with a frontside 38, Tabuena flubbed a chance on the par-5 10th but drained a birdie putt on the next and made four one-putts in last seven holes, three of which led to birdies for a solid 32 as he rallied from joint 26th to a share of eighth at 290 with four others.

It was the ICTSI-backed ace’s most explosive windup in recent memory, fashioning out the feat in a top-level competition that featured some of the world’s top players and the Asian Tour’s big guns.

He pocketed $49,350 (P2.7 million).

The two-time Philippine Open champion thus bested his tied for 13th finish in Oman last week and his Top 8 effort should fire him up all the more when he resumes his campaign in the region’s premier circuit in Thailand on March 9-12 in Hua Hin.

He actually birdied the par-5 opening hole but went out of regulation in the next two and failed to get up-and-down and reeled farther back in the rankings with another mishap on the sixth.

But he stayed focused all throughout despite the mishits and missed putts and rode on a birdie on No. 11 to launch a blistering finish spiked by birdies on Nos. 14, 16 and 18. He made 30 putts after hitting just half of the 14 fairways.

Ogletree, meanwhile, ran away with a three-stroke victory over Thai Gunn Charoenkul despite a closing 73 as he built enough cushion — five — after a solid, eagle-spiked 66 in the pivotal round.

He pooled a 281 to become the first player to win two International Series events after topping the Egypt stop last year.

Charoenkul fought back with a 68 to snatch runner-up honors at 284 while compatriot and erstwhile second-running Suradit Yongcharoenchai matched par 72 for third at 285.

GOLF

MIGUEL TABUENA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
A look into the Toyota Tamaraws' 50th Anniversary Reunion

A look into the Toyota Tamaraws' 50th Anniversary Reunion

By Rick Olivares | 23 hours ago
Some 15 members of the fabled Toyota Tamaraws team of yore were in attendance with members of the media and fans as they soaked...
Sports
fbtw

Gearing up for EASL

By Joaquin M. Henson | 3 days ago
Pride is what’s at stake in the EASL Champions Week in Japan on March 1-5 as powerhouse teams from the host country, Korea, Taipei, Greater China and the Philippines gather to decide bragging rights with the...
Sports
fbtw
Nostalgia fills air in Toyota Tamaraws reunion

Nostalgia fills air in Toyota Tamaraws reunion

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Like they never left.
Sports
fbtw

Rich PBA draft coming up

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
With the PBA Board of Governors approving the recommendation to delay the 48th season opening to October or after the Asian Games, the annual draft will take place sometime in September.
Sports
fbtw
Ex-NBA players Chalmers, Balkman take the spotlight in VisMin Cup

Ex-NBA players Chalmers, Balkman take the spotlight in VisMin Cup

20 hours ago
League commissioner Cris Bautista confirmed this development, making the two high-profile imports as the instant attraction...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tabuena finishes strong, wins P2.7M in International Series Qatar

Tabuena finishes strong, wins P2.7M in International Series Qatar

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Miguel Tabuena found his range, rhythm and touch in time as he blazed the Doha Golf Club’s backside with four birdies,...
Sports
fbtw
Lakers' LeBron bent on avoiding 2nd straight NBA playoff miss

Lakers' LeBron bent on avoiding 2nd straight NBA playoff miss

1 hour ago
LeBron James has not missed the NBA playoffs in back-to-back seasons since his first two campaigns and the Los Angeles Lakers...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan raring to test mettle vs loaded field in Anvaya Cove Ladies International

Pagdanganan raring to test mettle vs loaded field in Anvaya Cove Ladies International

2 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan provides the star power to a top-notch field in the Anvaya Cove Ladies International beginning Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
UEFA Champions League KO matches to be shown live on Philippine TV Wednesday

UEFA Champions League KO matches to be shown live on Philippine TV Wednesday

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
The knockout stages in the UEFA Champions League are here. 
Sports
fbtw
Manila Nomads, Kaya win in 7s football

Manila Nomads, Kaya win in 7s football

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Manila Nomads has been rampant across the AIA 7s Football Tournament field. For the second week in a row, Shane Cosgrove’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with