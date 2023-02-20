^

Sports

UEFA Champions League KO matches to be shown live on Philippine TV Wednesday

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 20, 2023 | 9:22am
MANILA, Philippines – The knockout stages in the UEFA Champions League are here. 

The first leg Eintracht Frankfurt and Napoli match will be televised live in the Philippines on Wednesday (4 a.m. Manila time) on the Premier Sports Channel on Sky and Cignal as well as on  the TapGo TV streaming application, while the Liverpool-Real Madrid first-leg game will be shown at 11 a.m. on the same day.

Eintracht Frankfurt will hold serve in their home field of the Deutsche Bank Park and will host Napoli.

Eintracht Frankfurt is currently in sixth spot in the German Bundesliga table with an 11-5-5 record. The team finished second in Group D with a 3-1-2 slate during the group stages of the ongoing Champions League tournament behind Tottenham Hotspur’s 3-2-1 record. 

Napoli, on the other hand, is running away to the Italian Serie A title with a 20-2-1 record. Second placers Inter Milan is far behind with a 15-2-6 slate.

Napoli topped Group A in the ongoing UEFA Champions League tournament with a 5-0-1 slate.

Liverpool, which finished second in Group A leaders Napoli (tied with a 5-0-1 record but behind on a plus-11 goal difference to the latter’s plus-14), will take on its tournament tormentor Real Madrid (4-1-1 to pace Group F) in the Round of 16.

Liverpool, which has shockingly struggled in the English Premier League this season (eight place with a 10-5-7 record and seven points behind fourth placer Newcastle), will welcome Real Madrid to their home field of Anfield. 

Real Madrid is in second place in the ongoing La Liga with a 16-3-3 record behind league-leading Barcelona (19-2-1).

Another interesting plot to watch is the battle between coaches in Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti. Ancelotti holds the advantage in head-to-head match-ups with five wins to Klopp’s three wins. They have also figured in three draws.

Real Madrid, 14-times tournament champion, defeated Liverpool in the 2018 and 2022 finals.

