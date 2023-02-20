^

Sports

Manila Nomads, Kaya win in 7s football

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 20, 2023 | 9:14am
Manila Nomads, Kaya win in 7s football

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Nomads has been rampant across the AIA 7s Football Tournament field. For the second week in a row, Shane Cosgrove’s girls laid waste to their opponent. 

The Merville-based squad crushed Forza, 6-2, for their second consecutive win at the McKinley Hill Stadium last Sunday.

Last week, Cosgrove’s squad blew away Maharlika Manila, 9-0. They lead the women’s division with two wins in two matches and 15 goals scored with a plus-13 goal difference. 

Bianca Almeda scored a hat-trick for Manila Nomads, with teammates Lizzie Tori, Chloe Hails and Dai Dolmino adding a goal each.

“Considering for various reasons, we were missing a few regulars, it was a very pleasing result,” said Cosgrove after the match. “All credit to Forza who played some really good football.”

“I was pleased how Manila Nomads played through the transitions and we were quite clinical in the counter attacks. We also have to give credit to our goal keeper Dagz Elauria who played well and kept Forza at bay during critical moments of the game.”

Coach Let Dimzon’s Kaya squad got past another close encounter this time with the Tuloy sa Don Bosco Under-17 team, 4-3.

Three other squads likewise remain undefeated in Week Two. 

Superbad FC, composed of ex-UAAP players, sent Maharlika Manila to the bottom of the standings with a 6-2 win while Tuloy FC beat back Komrads-Arayat, 5-2.

In a battle between sister teams, Manila Digger-B squeaked past Manila Digger A, 2-1, to keep pace.

At the end of Week Two, Manila Nomads is on top of the table with a plus-13 goal difference. Tuloy FC is second with a plus-5 goal difference. Manila Digger-B is in third spot with a plus-4 goal difference while Kaya and Superbad are tied for fourth and fifth with a plus-3 goal difference.

The bottom tier finds Manila Digger-A, Tuloy U-17, Komrads-Arayat, Forza and Maharlika Manila occupying the sixth to 10th spots, respectively.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
A look into the Toyota Tamaraws' 50th Anniversary Reunion

A look into the Toyota Tamaraws' 50th Anniversary Reunion

By Rick Olivares | 22 hours ago
Some 15 members of the fabled Toyota Tamaraws team of yore were in attendance with members of the media and fans as they soaked...
Sports
fbtw

Gearing up for EASL

By Joaquin M. Henson | 3 days ago
Pride is what’s at stake in the EASL Champions Week in Japan on March 1-5 as powerhouse teams from the host country, Korea, Taipei, Greater China and the Philippines gather to decide bragging rights with the...
Sports
fbtw
Nostalgia fills air in Toyota Tamaraws reunion

Nostalgia fills air in Toyota Tamaraws reunion

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Like they never left.
Sports
fbtw

Rich PBA draft coming up

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
With the PBA Board of Governors approving the recommendation to delay the 48th season opening to October or after the Asian Games, the annual draft will take place sometime in September.
Sports
fbtw
Ex-NBA players Chalmers, Balkman take the spotlight in VisMin Cup

Ex-NBA players Chalmers, Balkman take the spotlight in VisMin Cup

18 hours ago
League commissioner Cris Bautista confirmed this development, making the two high-profile imports as the instant attraction...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pagdanganan raring to test mettle vs loaded field in Anvaya Cove Ladies International

Pagdanganan raring to test mettle vs loaded field in Anvaya Cove Ladies International

30 minutes ago
Bianca Pagdanganan provides the star power to a top-notch field in the Anvaya Cove Ladies International beginning Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
LeBron gets Irving, Giannis lands Morant for NBA All-Star Game

LeBron gets Irving, Giannis lands Morant for NBA All-Star Game

1 hour ago
LeBron James selected Kyrie Irving and Giannis Antetokounmpo landed Ja Morant for their respective lineups ahead of the tip-off...
Sports
fbtw
UEFA Champions League KO matches to be shown live on Philippine TV Wednesday

UEFA Champions League KO matches to be shown live on Philippine TV Wednesday

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The knockout stages in the UEFA Champions League are here. 
Sports
fbtw
ECHO begins MPL PH Season 11 campaign with solo lead

ECHO begins MPL PH Season 11 campaign with solo lead

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
M4 world champion ECHO opened the tournament with statement wins over Season 10 champion Blacklist International and 2023...
Sports
fbtw
Rahm wins Genesis Invitational to return to World No. 1

Rahm wins Genesis Invitational to return to World No. 1

2 hours ago
Jon Rahm used two late birdies to power past Max Homa for a victory in the Genesis Invitational on Sunday (Monday, Manila...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with