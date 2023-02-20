Manila Nomads, Kaya win in 7s football

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Nomads has been rampant across the AIA 7s Football Tournament field. For the second week in a row, Shane Cosgrove’s girls laid waste to their opponent.

The Merville-based squad crushed Forza, 6-2, for their second consecutive win at the McKinley Hill Stadium last Sunday.

Last week, Cosgrove’s squad blew away Maharlika Manila, 9-0. They lead the women’s division with two wins in two matches and 15 goals scored with a plus-13 goal difference.

Bianca Almeda scored a hat-trick for Manila Nomads, with teammates Lizzie Tori, Chloe Hails and Dai Dolmino adding a goal each.

“Considering for various reasons, we were missing a few regulars, it was a very pleasing result,” said Cosgrove after the match. “All credit to Forza who played some really good football.”

“I was pleased how Manila Nomads played through the transitions and we were quite clinical in the counter attacks. We also have to give credit to our goal keeper Dagz Elauria who played well and kept Forza at bay during critical moments of the game.”

Coach Let Dimzon’s Kaya squad got past another close encounter this time with the Tuloy sa Don Bosco Under-17 team, 4-3.

Three other squads likewise remain undefeated in Week Two.

Superbad FC, composed of ex-UAAP players, sent Maharlika Manila to the bottom of the standings with a 6-2 win while Tuloy FC beat back Komrads-Arayat, 5-2.

In a battle between sister teams, Manila Digger-B squeaked past Manila Digger A, 2-1, to keep pace.

At the end of Week Two, Manila Nomads is on top of the table with a plus-13 goal difference. Tuloy FC is second with a plus-5 goal difference. Manila Digger-B is in third spot with a plus-4 goal difference while Kaya and Superbad are tied for fourth and fifth with a plus-3 goal difference.

The bottom tier finds Manila Digger-A, Tuloy U-17, Komrads-Arayat, Forza and Maharlika Manila occupying the sixth to 10th spots, respectively.