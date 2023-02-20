^

ECHO begins MPL PH Season 11 campaign with solo lead

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
February 20, 2023 | 8:37am
ECHO begins MPL PH Season 11 campaign with solo lead

MANILA, Philippines — M4 world champion ECHO opened the Mobile Legends: Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) Season 11 with statement wins over Season 10 champion Blacklist International and 2023 Sibol Qualifiers titlist BREN Esports.

The Orcas repeated their dominance over reigning MPL champion Blacklist International with a 2-0 sweep, while Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya set the tone with a backdoor Game One win over BREN Esports that would eventually lead to a sweep against the 2023 Sibol representatives.

The back-to-back wins gave ECHO solo top position in the rankings with six points. 

Having played just once over the opening weekend, RSG Slate Philippines and Nexplay EVOS are tied at three points, both teams with a win-loss record of 1-0, after sweeping ONIC Philippines and TNC, respectively.

Also with three points are Blacklist International and BREN Esports, but both have a win-loss record of 1-1 after succumbing to the world champions. They, however, managed to end the week by defeating TNC and Smart Omega, respectively.

ONIC Philippines survived Smart Omega in the only series of the weekend, 2-1, with both teams ending the week at sixth and seventh place with two points and one point, respectively, while TNC ended the week at last with zero points having suffered back-to-back sweeps. 

The regular season continues Friday, February 24, with Smart Omega against RSG Slate Philippines at 4 p.m. followed by Nexplay EVOS versus BREN Esports at 6:30 p.m.

