^

Sports

'Hoops Paradise': NBA explores Filipinos' love of basketball in new podcast

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 19, 2023 | 5:28pm
'Hoops Paradise': NBA explores Filipinos' love of basketball in new podcast
The NBA is set to explore the Philippines' love for basketball in a six-part podcast series entitled Hoops Paradise: The Philippines Love of the Game
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is considered one of the most basketball-crazy places in the world, if not the most. And just how much Filipinos live and breathe the sport is not lost on a league even as big as the NBA.

In its latest project, the NBA takes a deep dive into the country's love affair with the sport of basketball.

ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth, who is Filipino-American, joins forces with Titan's Nikko Ramos in a six-episode podcast series to explore the Philippines' connection with basketball.

Titled "Hoops Paradise: The Philippines Love of the Game," the podcast is set to talk about the history of the Philippines' passion for hoops, to Filipino Americans in the NBA today.

The podcast is set to launch on Tuesday, February 21, in partnership with iHeartPodcasts.

Philstar.com previewed the first episode ahead of its global debut and got the first listen to the episode which concretizes the Philippines' love for basketball.

From jaw dropping figures courtesy of Donna Reyes of NBA Asia, to Hubbarth and Ramos' own experiences, the show fleshes out just how much basketball means to the Philippines.

"Picture a place where basketball is everywhere — from the air you breathe, to soil beneath your feet; where people hoop anywhere and everywhere from NBA-ready arenas to the middle of streets, to the slopes of active volcanoes; where the most common item in people's wardrobes is a jersey and a soundtrack to every day life is a bouncing ball. This place, this hoops heaven is the Philippines," Hubbarth says in the introduction.

The series is set to feature a number of figures in Philippine and NBA basketball like Raymond Townsend, the first Filipino-American player in the NBA, the PBA's winningest coach Tim Cone, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, ESPN host Pablo Torre, and NBA G League Assistant Coach Jimmy Alapag, among others.

Listen to the official audio trailer of Hoops Paradise: The Philippines Love of The Game here.

BASKETBALL

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Rich PBA draft coming up

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
With the PBA Board of Governors approving the recommendation to delay the 48th season opening to October or after the Asian Games, the annual draft will take place sometime in September.
Sports
fbtw
Nostalgia fills air in Toyota Tamaraws reunion

Nostalgia fills air in Toyota Tamaraws reunion

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Like they never left.
Sports
fbtw

Gearing up for EASL

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
Pride is what’s at stake in the EASL Champions Week in Japan on March 1-5 as powerhouse teams from the host country, Korea, Taipei, Greater China and the Philippines gather to decide bragging rights with the...
Sports
fbtw
Tamayo on Filipino cagers' Japan exodus: 'It's everyone's dream'

Tamayo on Filipino cagers' Japan exodus: 'It's everyone's dream'

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Having left the UP Fighting Maroons with three years of eligibility remaining, Tamayo is a prime example of how offers from...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas score breakthrough goal but bow to Scots in Pinatar Cup

Filipinas score breakthrough goal but bow to Scots in Pinatar Cup

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
Despite a breakthrough goal from Meryll Serrano at the 90th minute off of a set piece, the Scots were able to get past Olivia...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipinas still going in the right direction despite losses in Pinatar Cup

Filipinas still going in the right direction despite losses in Pinatar Cup

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
According to skipper Tahnai Annis, the Filipinas are able to get invaluable experience against European teams, having faced...
Sports
fbtw
World No. 5 anchors Japan&rsquo;s back-to-back title drive at Queen Sirikit Cup

World No. 5 anchors Japan’s back-to-back title drive at Queen Sirikit Cup

1 hour ago
Hashimoto keyed Japan’s seven-shot victory over New Zealand in Singapore last year with the world No. 15 also winning...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-NBA players Chalmers, Balkman take the spotlight in VisMin Cup

Ex-NBA players Chalmers, Balkman take the spotlight in VisMin Cup

2 hours ago
League commissioner Cris Bautista confirmed this development, making the two high-profile imports as the instant attraction...
Sports
fbtw
Dodot Jaworski stands in for ill-stricken dad in Toyota reunion

Dodot Jaworski stands in for ill-stricken dad in Toyota reunion

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Serving as representation of his father, Dodot who’s also the vice mayor in Pasig City, recollected accounts of Sonny...
Sports
fbtw
Soltones seeks return to prime with Petro Gazz Angels

Soltones seeks return to prime with Petro Gazz Angels

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Under new head coach Oliver Almadro, the former NCAA MVP looks to turn back the clock and play her best at 27-years-old.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with