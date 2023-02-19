^

Filipinas still going in the right direction despite losses in Pinatar Cup

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 19, 2023 | 4:44pm
Sarina Bolden (right) fights for the ball against a Scotland defender during their game in the 2023 Pinatar Cup at the Pinatar Arena on Saturday
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team is continuing to develop in time for their maiden campaign in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup later this year even as they suffered their second straight loss at the 2023 Pinatar Cup in Spain.

According to skipper Tahnai Annis, the Filipinas are able to get invaluable experience against European teams, having faced Wales and Scotland already in preparation for the World Cup.

Playing against much higher-ranked teams, Annis said that the team continues to push until the final whistle.

"Again, we fought all the way until the end, and we're able to get that late goal. So, you know, our effort and our resilience are always there," Annis said, after the Filipinas netted a consolation goal at the 90th minute against Scotland in a 1-2 loss on Saturday.

"And I think we did create some better opportunities for ourselves (compared to the last game)... We had those chances that could have changed the way the game played out. And I think it was more of a back and forth kind of game that anyone could have taken that game, and it was just a matter of winning our moments, and Scotland won more moments than we did. But the team effort, again, was there. And I think we can continue to progress from that, going into the Iceland match in a few days," she added.

The Filipinas have been going up against stiff competition in the past couple of games, as they compete with foes with much more established systems and with world class players on the roster.

Even as they find themselves on the backfoot for most of the match, the Filipinas still get to improve on their skills to hopefully aid their conquest in New Zealand in July.

"I think maybe we're getting a little bit comfortable being uncomfortable playing these games. And in the level that all of these games and matches are now, you know, if we have to come out and be clinical, we have to, we have to be (switched) on all the time, and we can't really afford any lapses or, you know, second guessing ourselves," said Annis.

"And I think, as time goes on, you know, we're just learning. So even if we take two steps back, and we take a step forward, and maybe a step back, and then a couple of steps forward. So I think as long as we keep going in the direction that we want to, no matter how incremental it might be, I think we're still progressing. And having a lot of takeaways from each game that we play, which will help us in the World Cup," she continued.

Next on the Filipinas' plate will be Iceland on Tuesday (early Wednesday morning Manila time), as they seek to end the Pinatar Cup on a high note. 

