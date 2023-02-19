^

Sports

World No. 5 anchors Japan’s back-to-back title drive at Queen Sirikit Cup

Philstar.com
February 19, 2023 | 4:13pm
World No. 5 anchors Japanâ€™s back-to-back title drive at Queen Sirikit Cup
Golf stock photo.
via istock

MANILA, Philippines — Japan is so focused and deliberate in its title-retention drive in the Queen Sirikit Cup unfolding Tuesday at the Manila Southwoods’ Masters course in Carmona, Cavite as it tapped world No. 5 Yuna Araki to spearhead an already formidable squad made up of Mizuki Hashimoto and Miku Ueta.

Hashimoto keyed Japan’s seven-shot victory over New Zealand in Singapore last year with the world No. 15 also winning the individual crown. No. 64 Ueta placed third overall while Tezuka Ayaka ended up tied for sixth.

But Japan opts to put up a more solid team this year in an attempt to match its 1979-80 teams’ first and only back-to-back title romp in the inaugurals of what is also known as the Asia-Pacific Amateur Ladies Golf Team Championship.

Araki is coming off a victory in the Women’s Australia Master of the Amateurs last month following a fourth-place effort in the host country’s premier amateur event – the Australian Women’s Amateur Championship. She is also the reigning Japan Junior titlist and she placed third in last year’s Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific Championship in Thailand.

But the rest of the 12-team cast have also toughened up for Queen Sirikit Cup, including New Zealand, which is going all-out with an intact crew composed of world No. 22 Fiona Xu, Vivian Lu and Eunseo Choi.

Korea also seeks to re-claim the crown it won six straight from 2014 in Malaysia to 2019 in Australia before the pandemic forced to put on hold the annual event. The multi-titled Koreans are pinning their hopes on world No. 16 Minsol Kim, No. 66 Kyorim Seo and Hyunjo Yoo.

Meanwhile, host Philippines hopes to spring a surprise and come up with a strong start in pursuit of a breakthrough win in team play with Rianne Malixi spearheading the charge along with ICTSI teammate Mafy Singson and seasoned Lois Kaye Go.

But Chinese-Taipei also looms large with world No. 37 Huang Ting-Hsuan leading its bid along with Sophia Chen and Olivia Hung.

The event also serves as the final tune-up for those competing in next month’s Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship in Singapore, including reigning champion Huang, 2021 champion Hashimoto, and Araki and Malixi, who tied for third last year.

Singson and Go are also in the WAAP list, along with Cebuana and reigning National Stroke Play champion Junie Gabasa.

The Philippines last hosted the Queen Sirikit Cup in 2007 at The Country Club in Laguna, finishing second to Korea with Dottie Ardina, who won the individual title in India in 2011, placing third.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Rich PBA draft coming up

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
With the PBA Board of Governors approving the recommendation to delay the 48th season opening to October or after the Asian Games, the annual draft will take place sometime in September.
Sports
fbtw
Nostalgia fills air in Toyota Tamaraws reunion

Nostalgia fills air in Toyota Tamaraws reunion

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Like they never left.
Sports
fbtw

Gearing up for EASL

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
Pride is what’s at stake in the EASL Champions Week in Japan on March 1-5 as powerhouse teams from the host country, Korea, Taipei, Greater China and the Philippines gather to decide bragging rights with the...
Sports
fbtw
Tamayo on Filipino cagers' Japan exodus: 'It's everyone's dream'

Tamayo on Filipino cagers' Japan exodus: 'It's everyone's dream'

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Having left the UP Fighting Maroons with three years of eligibility remaining, Tamayo is a prime example of how offers from...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas score breakthrough goal but bow to Scots in Pinatar Cup

Filipinas score breakthrough goal but bow to Scots in Pinatar Cup

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
Despite a breakthrough goal from Meryll Serrano at the 90th minute off of a set piece, the Scots were able to get past Olivia...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Hoops Paradise': NBA explores Filipinos' love of basketball in new podcast

'Hoops Paradise': NBA explores Filipinos' love of basketball in new podcast

By Luisa Morales | 18 minutes ago
In its latest project, the NBA takes a deep dive into the country's love affair with the sport of basketball.
Sports
fbtw
World No. 5 anchors Japan&rsquo;s back-to-back title drive at Queen Sirikit Cup

World No. 5 anchors Japan’s back-to-back title drive at Queen Sirikit Cup

1 hour ago
Hashimoto keyed Japan’s seven-shot victory over New Zealand in Singapore last year with the world No. 15 also winning...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-NBA players Chalmers, Balkman take the spotlight in VisMin Cup

Ex-NBA players Chalmers, Balkman take the spotlight in VisMin Cup

2 hours ago
League commissioner Cris Bautista confirmed this development, making the two high-profile imports as the instant attraction...
Sports
fbtw
Top netters clash as Escudero Cup unwraps

Top netters clash as Escudero Cup unwraps

2 hours ago
The top two ranked bets actually drew opening round byes Monday but 14 other matches are on tap, ushering in the return of...
Sports
fbtw
IRONMAN 70.3 to honor Davao&rsquo;s 11 tribes

IRONMAN 70.3 to honor Davao’s 11 tribes

3 hours ago
Tribu Maisugon emanates from the 11 tribes where Davao City is focused on, including Ata, Maguindanaon, Matigsalug, Bagobo...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with