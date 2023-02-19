World No. 5 anchors Japanâ€™s back-to-back title drive at Queen Sirikit Cup

World No. 5 anchors Japan’s back-to-back title drive at Queen Sirikit Cup

MANILA, Philippines — Japan is so focused and deliberate in its title-retention drive in the Queen Sirikit Cup unfolding Tuesday at the Manila Southwoods’ Masters course in Carmona, Cavite as it tapped world No. 5 Yuna Araki to spearhead an already formidable squad made up of Mizuki Hashimoto and Miku Ueta.

Hashimoto keyed Japan’s seven-shot victory over New Zealand in Singapore last year with the world No. 15 also winning the individual crown. No. 64 Ueta placed third overall while Tezuka Ayaka ended up tied for sixth.

But Japan opts to put up a more solid team this year in an attempt to match its 1979-80 teams’ first and only back-to-back title romp in the inaugurals of what is also known as the Asia-Pacific Amateur Ladies Golf Team Championship.

Araki is coming off a victory in the Women’s Australia Master of the Amateurs last month following a fourth-place effort in the host country’s premier amateur event – the Australian Women’s Amateur Championship. She is also the reigning Japan Junior titlist and she placed third in last year’s Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific Championship in Thailand.

But the rest of the 12-team cast have also toughened up for Queen Sirikit Cup, including New Zealand, which is going all-out with an intact crew composed of world No. 22 Fiona Xu, Vivian Lu and Eunseo Choi.

Korea also seeks to re-claim the crown it won six straight from 2014 in Malaysia to 2019 in Australia before the pandemic forced to put on hold the annual event. The multi-titled Koreans are pinning their hopes on world No. 16 Minsol Kim, No. 66 Kyorim Seo and Hyunjo Yoo.

Meanwhile, host Philippines hopes to spring a surprise and come up with a strong start in pursuit of a breakthrough win in team play with Rianne Malixi spearheading the charge along with ICTSI teammate Mafy Singson and seasoned Lois Kaye Go.

But Chinese-Taipei also looms large with world No. 37 Huang Ting-Hsuan leading its bid along with Sophia Chen and Olivia Hung.

The event also serves as the final tune-up for those competing in next month’s Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship in Singapore, including reigning champion Huang, 2021 champion Hashimoto, and Araki and Malixi, who tied for third last year.

Singson and Go are also in the WAAP list, along with Cebuana and reigning National Stroke Play champion Junie Gabasa.

The Philippines last hosted the Queen Sirikit Cup in 2007 at The Country Club in Laguna, finishing second to Korea with Dottie Ardina, who won the individual title in India in 2011, placing third.