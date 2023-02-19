Ex-NBA players Chalmers, Balkman take the spotlight in VisMin Cup

MANILA, Philippines — Two-time NBA champion Mario Chalmers and ABL titlist Renaldo Balkman will take center stage in the four-team VisMin Cup Invitational Championship while playing for the Zamboanga Valientes to be held at the Zamboanga City Coliseum.

League commissioner Cris Bautista confirmed this development, making the two high-profile imports as the instant attraction in this event.

A former player of the Miami Heat where he won two titles, Chalmers will continue his duty as reinforcement of the Valientes, who played recently in the Asean Basketball League Invitational tournament alongside Balkman, another familiar fixture in Philippine basketball.

The Valientes just wrapped up their campaign as they missed out on the opportunity of playing in the ABL playoffs, losing to the Singapore Slingers, 97-87.

Like Chalmers, Balkman is out to bring his winning reputation to the Valientes.

He played in the PBA for Petron Blaze Boosters/ San Miguel Beermen, but only won a championship with the Beermen in the ABL five years ago where he was also named Defensive Player of the Year.

Four years ago, he played for the Mighty Sports team and led the squad to winning the championship in the William Jones Cup.

Chalmers and Balkman will have an opportunity to display their wares in front of the local folks in Zamboanga, a constant producer of great PBA players, the more notable ones include Sonny Thoss and Mark Barroca, who won multiple titles.

The five-day tournament will start from February 21-25 where the Valientes will play against Cagayan de Oro Stampede, Zamboanga Peninsula and Misamis Oriental Nobles Seafood & Grill.

In the recent season of VisMin Cup, the tournament highlighted imports who played in the collegiate level, among them include Chebuze Ikeh, Henry Iloka, and Prince Eze among others.

The Valientes made it all the way to the Final Four but lost to OCCCI-Ormoc in the semis.