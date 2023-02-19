Dodot Jaworski stands in for ill-stricken dad in Toyota reunion

MANILA, Philippines — Robert Jaworski Sr., may have been understandably absent due to illness in Toyota’s golden anniversary but his son, Dodot Jaworski Jr., made sure his presence was felt — as if “The Big J” was also in the nostalgic air with the Tamaraws in their rare journey back in time.

Serving as representation of his father, Dodot who’s also the vice mayor in Pasig City, recollected accounts of Sonny to his Toyota brothers 50 years after they started in 1973 in what shaped up to be one of the country’s most iconic basketball franchises.

“My dad wanted so much to be here. Gusto sana ng aking ama na makarating at makadaupang palad ‘yung kanyang mga dating kasamahan kaso medyo may kahinaan pa siya. May iba pa namang pagkakataon kaya please, include my dad in your prayers,” said Dodot.

Dodot said his father, one of the pioneer members of the great Toyota squad with Ramon Fernandez and Francis Arnaiz, and the owner of the PBA’s first-ever three-point shot, is now doing okay after being released from the hospital.

But with his unavailability for now, Sonny assured his message would reach each and every one of his teammates-turned-brothers through Dodot – who went on to become an extension of the Toyota family as a companion of his dad during his playing days.

“Toyota is like immediate family. So, this reunion is something very special kasi parang nakita mo ulit ‘yung mga dati mong kamag-anak,” beamed Dodot, who also brought his son Renzo, clad in a retro Toyota No. 7 jersey as a tribute to his grandfather.

“Mahal na mahal po kayong lahat ng aking ama.”

The head of that family is team owner, manager and coach Dante Silverio, fondly called by his players “OssBok” (Boss Ko). Through the years, Silverio kept his players intact before Gil Cortez, the PBA’s first Rookie of the Year, organized a grand reunion for their golden year.

“We’re the same Toyota family,” said Silverio as Toyota , winner of nine PBA crowns, offered prayers to the fast recovery of Sonny, who’s turning 77 on March 8, before the nostalgic get-together.