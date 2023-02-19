^

Sports

Soltones seeks return to prime with Petro Gazz Angels

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 19, 2023 | 3:21pm
Soltones seeks return to prime with Petro Gazz Angels
Grethcel Soltones (in red)
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — Grethcel Soltones is working her way back to her peak condition to help the Petro Gazz Angels in their quest for the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference crown.

With former star Myla Pablo having taken her talents to the F2 Cargo Movers, Soltones now plays a bigger role with the Angels.

Under new head coach Oliver Almadro, the former NCAA MVP looks to turn back the clock and play her best at 27-years-old.

"Well, sabi ko kay Gretch, Gretch, balik natin yung Grethcel na... yung Prime Grethcel. Tapos sabi niya sige coach, trabahuhin natin yan," said Almadro after the Angels' three-set drubbing of the Cignal HD Spikers on Saturday.

"Yun naman, diba, pag sinabi tatrabahuhin niya, yun yung maganda eh. Pinapangatawanan niya. So, sabi ko tiyagaan mo lang 'yung depensa, tiyagain mo lang yan itong role mo." he added.

Both Almadro and Soltones agree that the job is far from over but with the long conference still ahead, Almadro says the former San Sebastian Lady Stag will have enough time.

"Hindi pa bumabalik, but we're working on it. We hope na in time, when the right time comes, mabalik na yung peak niya talaga na MVP Grethcel," he said.

Even while working to bring back her old form, Soltones is wary of overworking herself. At her current age, she looks to adjust and find new ways of how to make herself more effective.

"Maraming mga players na mas malakas [sa akin], so ngayon kung ano yung meron ngayon, dapat i-embrace ko 'yung meron ngayon kasi yung dati, bata pa tayo eh, so mas marami tayong magagawa. Ngayon, utak utak talaga." she admitted.

Soltones added that proving her doubters wrong drives her to continue improving.

"Ang goal ko talaga is yung mapatunayan yung, deserve ako kung nasan ako nilagay ni coach ngayon and sa mga taong hindi naniniwala sakin dati," she said.

Soltones hopes to continue her fine play for Petro Gazz when they seek another victory against the PLDT High Speed Hitters on Thursday, February 23.

The Angels are riding back-to-back victories and are 2-1 for the conference.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Rich PBA draft coming up

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
With the PBA Board of Governors approving the recommendation to delay the 48th season opening to October or after the Asian Games, the annual draft will take place sometime in September.
Sports
fbtw
Nostalgia fills air in Toyota Tamaraws reunion

Nostalgia fills air in Toyota Tamaraws reunion

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Like they never left.
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas score breakthrough goal but bow to Scots in Pinatar Cup

Filipinas score breakthrough goal but bow to Scots in Pinatar Cup

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
Despite a breakthrough goal from Meryll Serrano at the 90th minute off of a set piece, the Scots were able to get past Olivia...
Sports
fbtw

Gearing up for EASL

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
Pride is what’s at stake in the EASL Champions Week in Japan on March 1-5 as powerhouse teams from the host country, Korea, Taipei, Greater China and the Philippines gather to decide bragging rights with the...
Sports
fbtw
SMB's success all starts with Fajardo, says import Clark

SMB's success all starts with Fajardo, says import Clark

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Clark, after the team's 102-99 escape act over Barangay Ginebra, commended the six-time PBA MVP for not only creating opportunities...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ex-NBA players Chalmers, Balkman take the spotlight in VisMin Cup

Ex-NBA players Chalmers, Balkman take the spotlight in VisMin Cup

29 minutes ago
League commissioner Cris Bautista confirmed this development, making the two high-profile imports as the instant attraction...
Sports
fbtw
Dodot Jaworski stands in for ill-stricken dad in Toyota reunion

Dodot Jaworski stands in for ill-stricken dad in Toyota reunion

By John Bryan Ulanday | 36 minutes ago
Serving as representation of his father, Dodot who’s also the vice mayor in Pasig City, recollected accounts of Sonny...
Sports
fbtw
Top netters clash as Escudero Cup unwraps

Top netters clash as Escudero Cup unwraps

1 hour ago
The top two ranked bets actually drew opening round byes Monday but 14 other matches are on tap, ushering in the return of...
Sports
fbtw
IRONMAN 70.3 to honor Davao&rsquo;s 11 tribes

IRONMAN 70.3 to honor Davao’s 11 tribes

1 hour ago
Tribu Maisugon emanates from the 11 tribes where Davao City is focused on, including Ata, Maguindanaon, Matigsalug, Bagobo...
Sports
fbtw
Team Lakay rides on Kingad for optimistic start to 2023

Team Lakay rides on Kingad for optimistic start to 2023

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After a mixed bag of results for Team Lakay in ONE Championship's return to Manila last December in ONE 164, Kingad will hope...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with