Soltones seeks return to prime with Petro Gazz Angels

MANILA, Philippines — Grethcel Soltones is working her way back to her peak condition to help the Petro Gazz Angels in their quest for the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference crown.

With former star Myla Pablo having taken her talents to the F2 Cargo Movers, Soltones now plays a bigger role with the Angels.

Under new head coach Oliver Almadro, the former NCAA MVP looks to turn back the clock and play her best at 27-years-old.

"Well, sabi ko kay Gretch, Gretch, balik natin yung Grethcel na... yung Prime Grethcel. Tapos sabi niya sige coach, trabahuhin natin yan," said Almadro after the Angels' three-set drubbing of the Cignal HD Spikers on Saturday.

"Yun naman, diba, pag sinabi tatrabahuhin niya, yun yung maganda eh. Pinapangatawanan niya. So, sabi ko tiyagaan mo lang 'yung depensa, tiyagain mo lang yan itong role mo." he added.

Both Almadro and Soltones agree that the job is far from over but with the long conference still ahead, Almadro says the former San Sebastian Lady Stag will have enough time.

"Hindi pa bumabalik, but we're working on it. We hope na in time, when the right time comes, mabalik na yung peak niya talaga na MVP Grethcel," he said.

Even while working to bring back her old form, Soltones is wary of overworking herself. At her current age, she looks to adjust and find new ways of how to make herself more effective.

"Maraming mga players na mas malakas [sa akin], so ngayon kung ano yung meron ngayon, dapat i-embrace ko 'yung meron ngayon kasi yung dati, bata pa tayo eh, so mas marami tayong magagawa. Ngayon, utak utak talaga." she admitted.

Soltones added that proving her doubters wrong drives her to continue improving.

"Ang goal ko talaga is yung mapatunayan yung, deserve ako kung nasan ako nilagay ni coach ngayon and sa mga taong hindi naniniwala sakin dati," she said.

Soltones hopes to continue her fine play for Petro Gazz when they seek another victory against the PLDT High Speed Hitters on Thursday, February 23.

The Angels are riding back-to-back victories and are 2-1 for the conference.