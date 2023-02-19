^

Sports

IRONMAN 70.3 to honor Davao’s 11 tribes

Philstar.com
February 19, 2023 | 2:16pm
IRONMAN 70.3 to honor Davaoâ€™s 11 tribes
The Alveo IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines goes diverse as it marks its return to Davao on March 26 at Azuela Cove
IRONMAN 70.3

MANILA, Philippines — The Alveo IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines goes diverse as it marks its return to Davao on March 26 at Azuela Cove, unveiling an 11-man Team Maisugon competition in honor of the 11 tribes of the host city with a winner-take-all prize of P550,000 at stake.

“Every IRONMAN race has its own uniqueness per location. This is our way of showing how this can be diverse. We are showcasing the 11 tribes of Davao City and it’s going to be a prestigious award only in Davao City,” said Mayor Sebastian Duterte.

The grand prize was initially pegged at P500,000, put up by the city government, but Davao Light Power Company, Inc. added P50,000 to the purse.

The special category is open to teams made up of 11 age-groupers, regardless of age, gender, race, nationality or color. The team with the fastest total time will win the coveted the Tribu Maisugon award, including a perpetual trophy handcrafted by noted homegrown artist Kublai Millan.

The Tribu Maisugon team competition will thus be included in the third IRONMAN 70.3, which Davao City is hosting after 2018 and 2019. It will also mark the pros’ return to one of the highlight events of each triathlon season and the only pro-laced race offered this year, according to the organizing The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc.

“It’s a continuity of first two (IRONMAN 70.3 Davao) races — from race for peace, culture, then now, it’s a race for oneness,” said Millan.

Registration is ongoing. For details, log on to ironman.com/im703-davao-philippines-athletes.

Tribu Maisugon emanates from the 11 tribes where Davao City is focused on, including Ata, Maguindanaon, Matigsalug, Bagobo Klata, Maranao, Obo Manuvu, Bagobo-Tagabawa, Tasug, Sama, Iranun and Kagan.

Other titles to be disputed in the punishing 1.9k swim-90k bike-21k run race set over a championship course are the relay all male, relay all female and relay mixed.

The event has drawn more than a thousand participants from all over, including a slew of top pros, headed by Aussies Dimity-Lee Duke and Sarah Crowley and Lottie Lucas of United Arab Emirates, with The IRONMAN Group/SEI looking to surpass its target of 1,500 entries with still five weeks left before the blue-ribbon event is fired off.

TRIATHLON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Rich PBA draft coming up

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
With the PBA Board of Governors approving the recommendation to delay the 48th season opening to October or after the Asian Games, the annual draft will take place sometime in September.
Sports
fbtw
Nostalgia fills air in Toyota Tamaraws reunion

Nostalgia fills air in Toyota Tamaraws reunion

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Like they never left.
Sports
fbtw

Gearing up for EASL

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
Pride is what’s at stake in the EASL Champions Week in Japan on March 1-5 as powerhouse teams from the host country, Korea, Taipei, Greater China and the Philippines gather to decide bragging rights with the...
Sports
fbtw
SMB's success all starts with Fajardo, says import Clark

SMB's success all starts with Fajardo, says import Clark

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Clark, after the team's 102-99 escape act over Barangay Ginebra, commended the six-time PBA MVP for not only creating opportunities...
Sports
fbtw
Cargo Movers hand Cool Smashers first loss in PVL All-Filipino

Cargo Movers hand Cool Smashers first loss in PVL All-Filipino

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
Coming off of a disheartening loss against the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, the F2 Logistics cracked the wall of Creamline's ...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Team Lakay rides on Kingad for optimistic start to 2023

Team Lakay rides on Kingad for optimistic start to 2023

By Luisa Morales | 27 minutes ago
After a mixed bag of results for Team Lakay in ONE Championship's return to Manila last December in ONE 164, Kingad will hope...
Sports
fbtw
Xavier, St. Jude collide in PCYAA finals

Xavier, St. Jude collide in PCYAA finals

58 minutes ago
The Golden Stallions pulled off a come-from-behind 64-57 nipping of St. Stephen's High School, while the Green Knights staved...
Sports
fbtw
Lillard wins NBA 3-point title; unheralded McClung is Sultan of Slam

Lillard wins NBA 3-point title; unheralded McClung is Sultan of Slam

1 hour ago
Seven-time NBA All-Star Lillard, a member of the US Tokyo Olympic gold medal team, was a college star at nearby Weber State,...
Sports
fbtw
A look into the Toyota Tamaraws' 50th Anniversary Reunion

A look into the Toyota Tamaraws' 50th Anniversary Reunion

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Some 15 members of the fabled Toyota Tamaraws team of yore were in attendance with members of the media and fans as they soaked...
Sports
fbtw
Tamayo on Filipino cagers' Japan exodus: 'It's everyone's dream'

Tamayo on Filipino cagers' Japan exodus: 'It's everyone's dream'

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Having left the UP Fighting Maroons with three years of eligibility remaining, Tamayo is a prime example of how offers from...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with