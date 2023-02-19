A look into the Toyota Tamaraws' 50th Anniversary Reunion

Standing L-R: Pol Herrera, Toffer the son of Big Boy Reynoso, Ed Camus, Carlos Bauzon (the son of the late Orly Bauzon), Vice Mayor Dodot Jaworski (the son of Robert Jaworski), Ramon Fernandez, Dante Silverio, Gil Cortez, Ulysses Rodriguez, Joseph Galonga. Seated L-R: Ed Cordero, Emer Legaspi, Ompong Segura, and Judge Concepcion.

MANILA, Philippines — Osbok. Repapips. Groovy.

That 70s Show — as part of the Greatest Show in Philippine Basketball Association history, let alone Philippine sports — the Toyota Tamaraws held their 50th Anniversary Reunion Saturday, February 18, at the Gaslight Alfresco Lounge along a major thoroughfare named for another titan in Philippine history — Don Chino Roces Avenue.

Some 15 members of the fabled Toyota Tamaraws team of yore were in attendance with members of the media and fans as they soaked in the retro atmosphere.

Present in the reunion were event organizer and the PBA’s first ever Rookie of the Year Gil Cortez, head coach Dante Silverio, Ramon Fernandez, Roberto “Judge” Concepcion, Ed Cordero, Pol Herrera, Rocha, Rodriguez who came with his brother Arlene Rodriguez, Rodolfo “Ompong” Segura, Ed Camus and Joseph Galonga.

Pasig Vice Mayor Dodot Jaworksi represented his father, Robert “Sonny” Jaworski while Carlos Bauzon was there for his late father Orly Bauzon. Christopher Reynoso filled in for his late father, Big Boy Reynoso.

Prior to the start of the event, the 1970s blockbuster film Saturday Night Fever was showing on screen.

Toyota’s first PBA coach Dante Silverio, as the first coach in team history was the late Nilo Verona but in the now defunct MICAA, looked like he should have been dancing — to crib that old song from the Bee Gees.

“As we all should,” smiled Silverio who once more played the gracious host.

Host and famed broadcaster Severino Sarmenta noted dryly, “[Rock band] Queen’s ‘We Are the Champions’ is on loop for an hour. That is the only song for the night.”

And the nine-time PBA champions did their best to come in retro attire — well, forward Leopoldo “Pol” Herrera came in old-style jeans with buttoned pockets in front.

“Sabi nila, ‘retro,” kaya heto suot natin,” he quipped with a toothy smile.

Ed Cordero had to make sure he came in those old Puma kicks. “Sakto sa okasyon,” said the 6’4” forward.

Some though, brought the old fire such as enforcer Oscar Rocha who in his last public appearance on a PBA court as part of the 2003 Crispa-Toyota Reunion Game continued his roughhousing way. Like Dennis Rodman, he even hit a pair of crucial free throws that helped Toyota win the exhibition ball game.

Even sans his bearded look that was di rigueur back in the 70s, Rocha still looked intimidating.

“Di naman,” he mildly protested.

When pressed about his roughhousing antics against every Crispa Redmanizer — or other PBA foes — Rocha, now in his 80s merely said: “Trabaho lang. Personal lang. Biro lang. Tapos na yun!”

The good times and good vibes wafted all around.

PBA broadcaster Charlie Cuna simply said: “I cannot think of a better way to spend my Saturday afternoon.”

“Kahit naman noon alam mo espesyal yung team, yung liga, at rivalry kontra sa Crispa,” offered Emer Legaspi. “Puno yung Araneta Coliseum at kahit saan kami magpunta, maraming fans. But of course, ngayon 50 years na ang team, nakikita namin namahal pa rin yung fans ang Toyota, nakakataba ng puso. Special na kasama ako sa team.”

Just as there was a celebration for the team, a special video was prepared for those teammates, players, and coaches who had gone on to the Great Hoop House in the Sky.

Among the recent losses was forward Antero “Terry” Saldana.

“Which is why these reunions take on a greater meaning,” explained Silverio. “We had a bond born in championship trial and fire. We had great victories and painful defeats. But these all add to the colorful story and I am blessed to have coached these men who are legends.”

While an annual get together is good, event organizer Gil Cortez hopes that should their State-side based teammates – Francis Arnaiz, Ricky Relosa, Andy Fields among others – make it back, then it will call for a special reunion.

“We don’t know if we will be remembered 50 years from now,” wondered Cortez. “But right now, you can feel the love in this room. We shared some great times and for many of us, we still do as we remain in touch to this day. It’s just nice to be a part of this great team. I am blessed.”

The next project of this reunion is a coffee table book of which this writer is the project head and one of the co-writers.

“We’d love to get this done as soon as we can and while some of us are still around,” said Silverio.