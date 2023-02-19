Tamayo on Filipino cagers' Japan exodus: 'It's everyone's dream'

MANILA, Philippines — Ryukyu Golden Kings Filipino reinforcement Carl Tamayo shared his thoughts on Philippine basketball players taking their talents overseas as recent years saw a big spike in cagers signing deals abroad.

Having left the UP Fighting Maroons with three years of eligibility remaining, Tamayo is a prime example of how offers from clubs across the world have changed the landscape of Philippine basketball with more than a handful of players moving to other parts of the world to play pro hoops.

Amid some criticisms for leaving the country to pursue their careers elsewhere, the former UP big man maintained that it is the best route to go to in terms of enriching their career.

"Every basketball player if you have opportunity to play internationally, of course it’s everyone’s dream especially in the Philippines," said Tamayo during his welcome press conference with the Golden Kings last Thursday.

"The Filipino players in B.League are my friends. They are my teammates in national team so we talked a lot about the league, the teams... I think everyone’s happy they’re playing here in Japan. They had great experience," he added.

Tamayo is only the latest Filipino to be playing in the B. League, as the likes of Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Matthew Wright, Bobby Ray Parks Jr., Jordan Heading and Kobe Paras among others have been seeing action in the Land of the Rising Sun as well.

Not only do players find themselves in Japan but in other parts of the world as well like RJ Abarrientos, SJ Belangel and Rhenz Abando in Korea, and Juan Gomez de Liano in Europe.

Looking at his own development, Tamayo believes that exposing himself to top-level players in the B. League, where his Ryukyu Golden Kings are contending for the title, will be a good investment for his future.

Being able to not just play with some of the top talents in Asia but also play against them, Tamayo will be able to push his game to the next level.

"I look forward to it," he said of his stint in the B. League.

"And as a young player having this exposure against top level players is good for me. I will learn a lot to be able to help the team," he added.

Tamayo is expected to make his B. League debut after the FIBA break on March 8 where he faces off with fellow B. League newcomer and pal Kai Sotto as the Golden Kings face the Hiroshima Dragonflies.