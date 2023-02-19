^

Sports

Tabuena slides to T-26th on wind-blown 76 in Qatar

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 19, 2023 | 11:25am
Tabuena slides to T-26th on wind-blown 76 in Qatar
Miguel Tabuena
File

MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena cracked and tumbled in moving day, limping with a four-over 76 and diving from joint eighth to a share of 26th even as American Andy Ogletree zeroed in on a second International Series crown with a solid, eagle-spiked 66 to pull away by five in Qatar Saturday.

While the rest wavered in the another punishing day at the wind-swept Doha Golf Club, Ogletree flourished, putting in his best round after back-to-back 71s. He hit two birdies at the front then gunned down an eagle on the par-5 No. 10 and picked up more strokes on Nos. 11 and 16.

He missed five fairways and made 31 putts but Ogletree flashed a near-impeccable iron game, hitting all but one green on his way to a 34-33 and a 54-hole total of eight-under 208 as he moved 18 holes away from duplicating his triumphant campaign in International Series Egypt last year.

Halfway leader Suradit Yongcharoenchai of Thailand struggled early on with three bogeys in the first six holes and never recovered, hobbling with a 74 for a 213 while another Thai, Chapchai Nirat, and Malaysian Ben Leong matched 214s after a 71 and 73, respectively.

Five shots behind Yongcharoenchai after 36 holes, Tabuena stumbled with a three-putt miscue on the first hole, failed to get up-and-down on the next and made another three-putt bogey on the fourth. He bogeyed No. 7 for a frontside 40 and yielded another stroke on the 11th but scrambled for a couple of par-saves then holed out with a birdie for a 74 and 220.

Tabuena fell to tied 26th with three others, including fellow former Philippine Open champion Steve Lewton of England, who carded a 73. But the ICTSI-backed shotmaker hopes to bank on his last-hole birdie to fuel a final round fightback in the $2.5 million championship.

He grappled with his driver all day, hitting just six fairways while missing the greens six times. After making 27 and 31 putts in the first two days, he struggled with 34.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Rich PBA draft coming up

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
With the PBA Board of Governors approving the recommendation to delay the 48th season opening to October or after the Asian Games, the annual draft will take place sometime in September.
Sports
fbtw

Gearing up for EASL

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
Pride is what’s at stake in the EASL Champions Week in Japan on March 1-5 as powerhouse teams from the host country, Korea, Taipei, Greater China and the Philippines gather to decide bragging rights with the...
Sports
fbtw
SMB's success all starts with Fajardo, says import Clark

SMB's success all starts with Fajardo, says import Clark

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Clark, after the team's 102-99 escape act over Barangay Ginebra, commended the six-time PBA MVP for not only creating opportunities...
Sports
fbtw

Judiciary ends skid in UNTV Cup

11 hours ago
Former PBA player Chester Tolomia exploded with 35 points as the Judiciary Magis ended a two-game skid with a 70-60 win over the NHA Home Masters last Thursday in the 9th UNTV Cup at the Paco Arena in Manila.
Sports
fbtw
Toyota Tamaraws reunite for 50th anniversary

Toyota Tamaraws reunite for 50th anniversary

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Like they never left.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
F2 wary of getting too high on Creamline win in PVL All-Filipino

F2 wary of getting too high on Creamline win in PVL All-Filipino

By Luisa Morales | 24 minutes ago
Emotions poured out after a hard fought five set win at the PhilSports Arena as they completed a comeback, 23-25, 25-18, 16-25,...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas score breakthrough goal but bow to Scots in Pinatar Cup

Filipinas score breakthrough goal but bow to Scots in Pinatar Cup

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Despite a breakthrough goal from Meryll Serrano at the 90th minute off of a set piece, the Scots were able to get past Olivia...
Sports
fbtw
Soltones regains old form for Petro

Soltones regains old form for Petro

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Petro Gazz spiker Grethcel Soltones has been longing to regain her old form and the confidence she lost after hurting her...
Sports
fbtw
Nostalgia fills air in Toyota Tamaraws reunion

Nostalgia fills air in Toyota Tamaraws reunion

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Like they never left.
Sports
fbtw
PSA tips hat to POC chief

PSA tips hat to POC chief

11 hours ago
For steering Philippine sports to greater heights in 2022, Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino will be...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with