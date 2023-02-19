Tabuena slides to T-26th on wind-blown 76 in Qatar

MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena cracked and tumbled in moving day, limping with a four-over 76 and diving from joint eighth to a share of 26th even as American Andy Ogletree zeroed in on a second International Series crown with a solid, eagle-spiked 66 to pull away by five in Qatar Saturday.

While the rest wavered in the another punishing day at the wind-swept Doha Golf Club, Ogletree flourished, putting in his best round after back-to-back 71s. He hit two birdies at the front then gunned down an eagle on the par-5 No. 10 and picked up more strokes on Nos. 11 and 16.

He missed five fairways and made 31 putts but Ogletree flashed a near-impeccable iron game, hitting all but one green on his way to a 34-33 and a 54-hole total of eight-under 208 as he moved 18 holes away from duplicating his triumphant campaign in International Series Egypt last year.

Halfway leader Suradit Yongcharoenchai of Thailand struggled early on with three bogeys in the first six holes and never recovered, hobbling with a 74 for a 213 while another Thai, Chapchai Nirat, and Malaysian Ben Leong matched 214s after a 71 and 73, respectively.

Five shots behind Yongcharoenchai after 36 holes, Tabuena stumbled with a three-putt miscue on the first hole, failed to get up-and-down on the next and made another three-putt bogey on the fourth. He bogeyed No. 7 for a frontside 40 and yielded another stroke on the 11th but scrambled for a couple of par-saves then holed out with a birdie for a 74 and 220.

Tabuena fell to tied 26th with three others, including fellow former Philippine Open champion Steve Lewton of England, who carded a 73. But the ICTSI-backed shotmaker hopes to bank on his last-hole birdie to fuel a final round fightback in the $2.5 million championship.

He grappled with his driver all day, hitting just six fairways while missing the greens six times. After making 27 and 31 putts in the first two days, he struggled with 34.