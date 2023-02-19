F2 wary of getting too high on Creamline win in PVL All-Filipino

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers celebrate after scoring a point against the Creamline Cool Smashers during their PVL All-Filipino Conference clash at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers took a character-building win on Saturday when they became the first to blemish the Creamline Cool Smashers' erstwhile perfect campaign in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference.

Emotions poured out after a hard fought five set win at the PhilSports Arena as they completed a comeback, 23-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-23, 16-14, against the defending champions who had seemed invincible to begin the conference.

Before their clash with F2, the Cool Smashers hadn't even given up a set in their three wins in the tournament.

But the Cargo Movers proved to be their match as Creamline was brought back to earth.

Still, F2 head coach Regine Diego knows that this is just another win under their belt and shouldn't linger too much on their minds.

"Well this game is a good start. Sana ito yung mag-ignite ng fire sa loob ng players na ay, kailangan pala ganito. This is how it should be," she said, as the Cargo Movers fought back from down 12-14 in the deciding fifth set.

"Siyempre, yung mga ia-adjust namin sa training, kailangan mag-start yung mindset na ganito. Hopefully, hindi mag-end dito yung wins. Hopefully, di rin mag-end dito yung fire na yun. Sana magtuluy-tuloy na siya. We won’t stop working hard every day," she added.

The Cargo Movers were coming off of a tough three-set loss at the hands of the Chery Tiggo Crossovers before facing Creamline.

Against the Crossovers, they struggled much and could not get anything going.

Aware of how long the rest of the conference still is, Diego and the F2 Logistics are keen on keeping themselves focused.

Next on the agenda are the Cignal HD Spikers, who have had a slow start in the conference. Despite this, Diego remains cautious of their next foes when they lock horns on February 25.

"We cannot say na porket may talo sila, mahina sila. Hindi ganun. Lahat ng teams sa PVL, maayos eh," said Diego.

"We have to focus more sa team namin kasi sometimes, nasa amin yung problema. Before we look what we should do against them, kailangan namin muna ayusin yung team, kung paano siya ii-ignite nang mas maaga. So many things we have to learn pa and have to study pa para maging mas maganda yung flow ng conference na to," she added.

Currently, the F2 Logistics are in third place in the standings with their 3-1 slate.

Creamline remains atop the leaderboard so far with superior points despite an identical 3-1 record with F2.

The Crossovers, who are spotless so far at 3-0, are sandwiched between Creamline and F2.