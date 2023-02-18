Cargo Movers hand Cool Smashers first loss in PVL All-Filipino

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 9:49 p.m.) — The F2 Cargo Movers are the first to blemish the record of the Creamline Cool Smashers in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference as they squeaked past the defending champions, 23-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-23, 16-14, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Saturday.

Coming off of a disheartening loss against the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, the F2 Logistics cracked the wall of Creamline's play.

F2 dug deep and recovered from going down a set twice in the match to force the winner-take-all fifth set.

"I am very proud of the team because they fought really well today. It feels like ayaw talaga nila ibigay yung laban which is how it should be in all teams," said F2 head coach Regine Domingo.

"So i'm really very happy for this win and hopefully madala namin siya for the next few games. We cannot be complacent." she continued.

A wasteful Creamline side gave away 11 points in the fourth salvo with their errors, including a hit out by Celine Domingo which helped F2 clinch the set, 25-23.

The Cool Smashers then looked poised to remain spotless when they created distance, 13-10, in the fifth set after a Tots Carlos down the line attack.

But with errors again plaguing Creamline, F2 was able to save two match points with a pivotal 4-0 run punctuated by an Ivy Lacsina ace to complete the comeback after going down 12-14.

The Cargo Movers leaned on a vintage performance from Myla Pablo as she racked up 27 points built off of 22 attacks and five blocks to pace her team to victory.

However, she also committed a crucial error when she served out to give Creamline match point, 14-12.

Still, the Cargo Movers, who now sport an identical 3-1 slate with the Cool Smashers, were able to mount one last scoring spurt to take the victory.

Back-to-back errors by the Cool Smashers knotted the game at 14-all before a Kim Dy block on Carlos gave F2 match point. Lacsina then fired an ace to conclude the back-and-forth affair.

Playing supporting role to Pablo's 27-point explosion was skipper Aby Marano with 14 markers. Dy added 11 points.

Meanwhile, four Cool Smashers finished in double-digit scoring in the losing effort with Carlos leading the way with 21 points.

Jema Galanza finished with 18 markers while Jeanette Panaga and Michele Gumabao added 14 points each.

F2 faces the Cignal HD Spikers next on Saturday, February 25, and build on this momentum.

Meanwhile, the Creamline Cool Smashers face the listless Chery Tiggo Crossovers the same day.