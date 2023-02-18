^

Sports

Cargo Movers hand Cool Smashers first loss in PVL All-Filipino

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 18, 2023 | 9:29pm
Cargo Movers hand Cool Smashers first loss in PVL All-Filipino
Myla Pablo
PVL

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 9:49 p.m.) — The F2 Cargo Movers are the first to blemish the record of the Creamline Cool Smashers in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference as they squeaked past the defending champions, 23-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-23, 16-14, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Saturday.

Coming off of a disheartening loss against the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, the F2 Logistics cracked the wall of Creamline's play.

F2 dug deep and recovered from going down a set twice in the match to force the winner-take-all fifth set.

"I am very proud of the team because they fought really well today. It feels like ayaw talaga nila ibigay yung laban which is how it should be in all teams," said F2 head coach Regine Domingo.

"So i'm really very happy for this win and hopefully madala namin siya for the next few games. We cannot be complacent." she continued.

A wasteful Creamline side gave away 11 points in the fourth salvo with their errors, including a hit out by Celine Domingo which helped F2 clinch the set, 25-23.

The Cool Smashers then looked poised to remain spotless when they created distance, 13-10, in the fifth set after a Tots Carlos down the line attack.

But with errors again plaguing Creamline, F2 was able to save two match points with a pivotal 4-0 run punctuated by an Ivy Lacsina ace to complete the comeback after going down 12-14.

The Cargo Movers leaned on a vintage performance from Myla Pablo as she racked up 27 points built off of 22 attacks and five blocks to pace her team to victory.

However, she also committed a crucial error when she served out to give Creamline match point, 14-12.

Still, the Cargo Movers, who now sport an identical 3-1 slate with the Cool Smashers, were able to mount one last scoring spurt to take the victory.

Back-to-back errors by the Cool Smashers knotted the game at 14-all before a Kim Dy block on Carlos gave F2 match point. Lacsina then fired an ace to conclude the back-and-forth affair.

Playing supporting role to Pablo's 27-point explosion was skipper Aby Marano with 14 markers. Dy added 11 points.

Meanwhile, four Cool Smashers finished in double-digit scoring in the losing effort with Carlos leading the way with 21 points. 

Jema Galanza finished with 18 markers while Jeanette Panaga and Michele Gumabao added 14 points each.

F2 faces the Cignal HD Spikers next on Saturday, February 25, and build on this momentum.

Meanwhile, the Creamline Cool Smashers face the listless Chery Tiggo Crossovers the same day.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SMB's success all starts with Fajardo, says import Clark

SMB's success all starts with Fajardo, says import Clark

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Clark, after the team's 102-99 escape act over Barangay Ginebra, commended the six-time PBA MVP for not only creating opportunities...
Sports
fbtw

Gearing up for EASL

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Pride is what’s at stake in the EASL Champions Week in Japan on March 1-5 as powerhouse teams from the host country, Korea, Taipei, Greater China and the Philippines gather to decide bragging rights with the...
Sports
fbtw
Biagtan KOs Uzbek foe in ONE Championship debut

Biagtan KOs Uzbek foe in ONE Championship debut

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Biagtan, now 5-1 in his pro MMA career, kept himself busy until the final round to hit the money shot that sent Uzbekistan's...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-PBA player Chester Tolomia turns back time in Judiciary UNTV Cup win

Ex-PBA player Chester Tolomia turns back time in Judiciary UNTV Cup win

11 hours ago
Still a fierce warrior at 43, Tolomia completed a double-double performance by grabbing 10 boards apart from posting two assists,...
Sports
fbtw
Taiwan's No. 1 banners LPGT Anvaya Cove International

Taiwan's No. 1 banners LPGT Anvaya Cove International

7 hours ago
The 22-year-old Chang, a University of Arizona product who ruled the weather-hit Wistron Open last December and posted a number...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Toyota Tamaraws reunite for 50th anniversary

Toyota Tamaraws reunite for 50th anniversary

By John Bryan Ulanday | 32 minutes ago
Like they never left.
Sports
fbtw
Angels swoop down on HD Spikers in PVL finals rematch

Angels swoop down on HD Spikers in PVL finals rematch

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
A balanced team effort with the offense orchestrated by Djanel Cheng, the Angels improved to 2-1 with back-to-back wins after...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am Jackie Buntan banners Pinoys in ONE US debut

Fil-Am Jackie Buntan banners Pinoys in ONE US debut

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Buntan will be facing off in a strawweight muay thai bout against Australia's Diandra Martin.
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena wavers at finish, falls behind by 5 in Qatar

Tabuena wavers at finish, falls behind by 5 in Qatar

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena succumbed in wild, windy finish and missed closing in on Thai Suradit Yongcharoenchai.
Sports
fbtw
M4 champs ECHO officially choose Chou for world championship skin

M4 champs ECHO officially choose Chou for world championship skin

By Michelle Lojo | 7 hours ago
Right after their 4-0 win against compatriots Blacklist International, ECHO voiced out their preference for Chou as their...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with