Angels swoop down on HD Spikers in PVL finals rematch

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 18, 2023 | 5:57pm
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 6:11 p.m.) — The Petro Gazz Angels reasserted their mastery over the Cignal HD Spikers in a rematch of last conference's finals as they drubbed them in three sets, 28-26, 25-18, 25-13, in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

A balanced team effort with the offense orchestrated by Djanel Cheng, the Angels improved to 2-1 with back-to-back wins after their loss in the opener.

Petro Gazz head coach Oliver Almadro says that the victory boosts the momentum of his wards as they got over the hump against two contenders.

"Well, morale booster para sa amin kasi sabi ko big teams yung mauuna namin eh. Diba nagsimula sa Creamline, Choco Mucho, tapos Cignal, so big teams." said Almadro.

"So sabi ko sakanila, we have to get one game at a time and what I said to them is they did it before, they can do it again. Kasi diba kalaban nila sa finals Cignal, so it's them. Kumbaga ako taga-motivate lang ako at saka taga-guide." he added.

In the first set, the Angels denied a comeback by the HD Spikers after a 3-0 run late saw the match tied at 24-all.

But crucial errors from the side of the HD Spikers were able to bail out the Angels.

Grethcel Soltones gave Petro Gazz their sixth set point, 27-26, with a cross court hit.

And the Angels were able to capitalize as Cignal setter Gel Cayuna's 1-2 play went awry as Petro Gazz drew first blood, 28-26.

By the second set, it was a 4-1 run in the middle of the set punctuated by a Soltones regalo that helped the Angels create distance, 19-13.

The scoring burst enabled them to cruise to the set win and take a dominant 2-0 lead, 25-18.

That seemed to back breaker for the HD Spikers who fell flat in the third canto.

At the second technical timeout, Petro Gazz doubled up on their foes, 16-8.

Soltones took Player of the Game honors with 14 points off of 13 attacks and one block.

Remy Palma was the top scorer with 15 markers, while Aiza Maizo-Pontillas added nine points.

The Cignal HD Spikers fall to 1-3. In the loss, they were led by Ces Molina with 11 points.

Petro Gazz will face the PLDT High Speed Hitters next on Thursday, February 23.

Meanwhile, the Cignal HD Spikers collide with the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers on February 25.

