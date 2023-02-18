Taiwan's No. 1 banners LPGT Anvaya Cove International

MANILA, Philippines — The Anvaya Cove Ladies International shapes up as one of the best in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour events co-sanctioned by Taiwan LPGA Tour with Taiwan’s top player Ya-Chun Chang and a slew of Thailand LPGA Tour campaigners setting up a stellar cast in the $100,000 championship unfolding Wednesday in Morong, Bataan.

The 22-year-old Chang, a University of Arizona product who ruled the weather-hit Wistron Open last December and posted a number of Top 10 finishes to emerge the top player after the 2022 TLPGA in her rookie season, headlines the crack Taiwan side ready to do battle with the local aces and the big guns from Thailand in what promises to be a wild, furious race to the finish in windy Anvaya Cove layout.

Yu-Ju Chen, winner of the Digital Open and No. 14 in the TLPGA rankings, is also in the fold, along with Hsuan-Ping Chang, Yi-Tsen Chou, Hsian-Ling Wu, Chih-Yun Wu, Pei-Wen Huang, Tsai-Ching Tseng, Yu-Ning Huang and former LPGT Midlands leg winner Ching Huang.

But Thailand is also coming into the 54-hole championship organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. in full force with multi-titled PK Kongkraphan, No. 2 in the Thai LPGA Tour Order of Merit ranking, leading the crack cast that includes former LPGT leg champions Ploychompoo Wilairungrueng, Onkanok Soisuwan and Wannasiri Sirisampant.

Beefing up the Thai roster are Chonlada Chayanun, Ornnicha Konsunthea, Punpaka Phuntumabamrung, Kultida Pramphun, Saraporn Chamchoi, Mookharin Ladgratok, Supakchaya Pattaranakrueng, Pimnipa Panthong, Tiranan Yoopan and Parinda Phokan.

Also all geared up for the title chase are Japanese Akiko Echikawa, Mayuna Furukawa, Kotona Tateura, Hana Mori and Rirua Furukawa, Hong Kong’s Isabella Leung and Manila-based Korean Kim Seo Yun.

Meanwhile, reigning LPGT Order of Merit winner Chihiro Ikeda, last year’s three-leg titlist Chanelle Avaricio and Pradera Verde leg and Match Play champion Harmie Constantino anchor the local challenge in the event also serving as the kickoff leg of this year’s LPGT.

Former Junior World champion Daniella Uy, who scored an LPGT breakthrough at Riviera two years ago before embarking on a US campaign, is also in the list, ready and raring to slug it out with the stellar 70-player field, along with Marvi Monsalve, Gretchen Villacencio, Pamela Mariano, Sarah Ababa, Rev Alcantara and Yvon Bisera, among others.

Meanwhile, the pros test the up-and-down, seaside layout one last time on Tuesday as they team up with amateurs and guests of the sponsoring ICTSI in the traditional pro-am.