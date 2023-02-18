^

Fil-Am Jackie Buntan banners Pinoys in ONE US debut

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 18, 2023 | 2:51pm
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Jackie Buntan has gone full circle as she is expected to see action in ONE Championship's debut in the US in ONE Fight Night 10 this May.

The promotion's first-ever event on US soil, Buntan will be facing off in a strawweight muay thai bout against Australia's Diandra Martin at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

After fighting in her first bout in the Philippines last December in ONE 164, Buntan now gets the chance to strut her stuff in her other home in the US.

"I feel so grateful to be a part of history in one’s US debut. Being a Filipino-American and fighting in Philippines to now being able to fight in America is truly a full circle moment." she said.

"I had American and Filipino fans cheering for me in Manila and I just know  I’ll have the same love going into One’s US debut! I feel like it’s my American debut, so I plan on coming in full force for the fans." she added.

Buntan is coming off of a unanimous decision win over Amber Kitchen in Manila.

After falling in her title quest against Smilla Sundell, Buntan hopes to build another bid at the belt against Martin.

Currently, the 25-year-old has a 4-1 slate.

