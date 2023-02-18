Tabuena wavers at finish, falls behind by 5 in Qatar

MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena succumbed in wild, windy finish and missed closing in on Thai Suradit Yongcharoenchai, ending up with a 73 and dropping to joint eighth halfway through the International Series Qatar at the Doha Golf Club Friday.

The Filipino ace, who survived the first round test with superb putting to save a 71, charged into contention as he bucked tough conditions early on with three birdies against a bogey in the first 10 holes. But he stumbled coming home, dropping three strokes in the last five holes marred by a three-putt miscue on the par-3 17th.

He wound up with a 35-38 and his even 144 total dropped him to a share of eighth with three others, including former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel, who limped with a 74.

They fell five shots off Yongcharoenchai, who birdied the first two holes and hit another on No. 10 against two bogeys for a 71 and a 139; two strokes clear of Malaysian Ben Leong, who birdied Nos. 9 and 17 to fire a 70 for a 141; while Andy Ogletree of the US and Aussie Travis Smyth matched 142s after a 71 and 72, respectively.

But while the ICTSI-backed Tabuena safely made it to the weekend play of the $2.5 million tournament, the third leg of this year’s lucrative Asian Tour, compatriots Lloyd Go and Angelo Que fell by the wayside with over-par scores in brutal conditions.

Go bogeyed two of the last six holes and hardly improved from an opening 77 with a 75 for a 152. He missed the cut by two, while Que skied to an 80 after a 77 for a 155.

After a 27-putt showing Thursday, also ruined by a three-putt mishap on No. 2, Tabuena struggled and finished with 31 putts. He also missed four fairways and went out of regulation six times.

He broke a run of pars with a birdie on No. 6 but yielded the stroke on the next. He gained another birdie on the ninth and appeared headed to an explosive finish with another birdie on the 10th.

The two-time Philippine Open champion preserved a two-under card with a par-save on No. 12, but wavered as the going got tougher in the closing holes. He failed to get up-and-down on the 14th, one-putted for bogey on the next and yielded another precious stroke on a three-putt mishap on the penultimate hole.