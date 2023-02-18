^

Sports

SMB's success all starts with Fajardo, says import Clark

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 18, 2023 | 11:32am
SMB's success all starts with Fajardo, says import Clark
June Mar Fajardo
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Usually, in import-laden tournaments like the PBA Governor's Cup, much of the credit is given to a team's reinforcement as the pivotal piece in getting wins.

But as the San Miguel Beermen improved to 7-1 for the year, priming themselves for a deep run in the conference, it was their own import Cameron Clark who deflected the recognition to one of the PBA's greatest in June Mar Fajardo.

Clark, after the team's 102-99 escape act over Barangay Ginebra, commended the six-time PBA MVP for not only creating opportunities for himself but also helping others get the shots that they need because of the defense that he attracts.

Even as the 31-year-old presents himself as one of the bigger threats on the floor, he knows that when it works with Fajardo, the team will be able to follow.

"Well, it all starts with June Mar for us." Clark said.

"You know, he's a six-time MVP, he's the big focal point. When we get him going, that just opens up a lot of stuff, a lot of shooters. CJ [Perez] can create, you know, Simon [Enciso] knocked down shots, Chris Ross, a lot of guys that can make shots so it all starts with June Mar." he added.

After getting clamped down in the opening half of the game, Fajardo was still able to finish with a huge double-double of 12 points and 18 boards in the victory.

He also chipped in three steals and a block.

Fajardo's performance supplemented Clark's 35 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and a block to lead SMB to victory.

Even as he did the heavy lifting on the scoring column, the Kraken's contributions were not lost on Clark.

"So, you know, they were playing him tough in the beginning but he got going in the second half." he said of Fajardo's performance against the Gin Kings.

Clark, Fajardo, and the rest of SMB hope to keep it going when they face the likewise hot TNT Tropang Giga on Sunday, February 19, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Gearing up for EASL

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Pride is what’s at stake in the EASL Champions Week in Japan on March 1-5 as powerhouse teams from the host country, Korea, Taipei, Greater China and the Philippines gather to decide bragging rights with the...
Sports
fbtw

Crispa-Toyota glory days

By Bill Velasco | 12 hours ago
Today, the Toyota franchise (Komatsu Komets, Tamaraws, Super Corollas) celebrates its 50th anniversary with a reunion of most of its players.
Sports
fbtw
Spoelstra eyes Philippine homecoming, golf with Tim Cone in FIBA World Cup
Exclusive

Spoelstra eyes Philippine homecoming, golf with Tim Cone in FIBA World Cup

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is looking forward to returning to the Philippines later this year for the 2023 FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Sports betting firm reaffirms commitment to Philippines

Sports betting firm reaffirms commitment to Philippines

By Anthony Suntay | 1 day ago
It was a privilege to have been invited to witness the official launch of the country’s newest partner in sports d...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-PBA player Chester Tolomia turns back time in Judiciary UNTV Cup win

Ex-PBA player Chester Tolomia turns back time in Judiciary UNTV Cup win

2 hours ago
Still a fierce warrior at 43, Tolomia completed a double-double performance by grabbing 10 boards apart from posting two assists,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NU netters sweep national collegiate crowns

NU netters sweep national collegiate crowns

16 minutes ago
Vince Tugade delivered in the clutch, dominating Zire Mina, 4-1, 4-1, in the deciding singles after UP’s Walther Luzon...
Sports
fbtw
Woods set to play weekend despite 74 at Riviera

Woods set to play weekend despite 74 at Riviera

2 hours ago
It was a disappointing day for the 15-time major champion, who is teeing it up for the first time since the British Open in...
Sports
fbtw
NBA stars Wade, Parker, Gasol, Nowitzki among Hall finalists

NBA stars Wade, Parker, Gasol, Nowitzki among Hall finalists

2 hours ago
The international superstar foursome and Gregg Popovich, a five-time NBA champion coach with the San Antonio Spurs, were all...
Sports
fbtw

ABAP tests boxers in Bulgaria

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Who will make it to the Philippine boxing team at the Cambodia SEA Games in May may be determined by the performance of 10 fighters seeing action in the 74th Strandja International Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria,...
Sports
fbtw
Thompson: Forever a Perpetualite

Thompson: Forever a Perpetualite

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Scottie Thompson’s jersey No. 6 has been immortalized in University of Perpetual Help System Dalta history.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with