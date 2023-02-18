SMB's success all starts with Fajardo, says import Clark

MANILA, Philippines — Usually, in import-laden tournaments like the PBA Governor's Cup, much of the credit is given to a team's reinforcement as the pivotal piece in getting wins.

But as the San Miguel Beermen improved to 7-1 for the year, priming themselves for a deep run in the conference, it was their own import Cameron Clark who deflected the recognition to one of the PBA's greatest in June Mar Fajardo.

Clark, after the team's 102-99 escape act over Barangay Ginebra, commended the six-time PBA MVP for not only creating opportunities for himself but also helping others get the shots that they need because of the defense that he attracts.

Even as the 31-year-old presents himself as one of the bigger threats on the floor, he knows that when it works with Fajardo, the team will be able to follow.

"Well, it all starts with June Mar for us." Clark said.

"You know, he's a six-time MVP, he's the big focal point. When we get him going, that just opens up a lot of stuff, a lot of shooters. CJ [Perez] can create, you know, Simon [Enciso] knocked down shots, Chris Ross, a lot of guys that can make shots so it all starts with June Mar." he added.

After getting clamped down in the opening half of the game, Fajardo was still able to finish with a huge double-double of 12 points and 18 boards in the victory.

He also chipped in three steals and a block.

Fajardo's performance supplemented Clark's 35 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and a block to lead SMB to victory.

Even as he did the heavy lifting on the scoring column, the Kraken's contributions were not lost on Clark.

"So, you know, they were playing him tough in the beginning but he got going in the second half." he said of Fajardo's performance against the Gin Kings.

Clark, Fajardo, and the rest of SMB hope to keep it going when they face the likewise hot TNT Tropang Giga on Sunday, February 19, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.