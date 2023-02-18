^

Manila Stars, Sino FC clash in AIA 7s

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 18, 2023 | 11:29am
MANILA, Philippines — It’s only Week Two, but there will be a parting of ways among the erstwhile leaders in the men’s division one of the AIA 7s Football Tournament Sunday at the McKinley Hill Stadium.

Early winners Manila Stars and Sino FC battle in the first game for the men’s division one at 5 p.m. 

Manila Stars opened their 2023 season account with a 1-nil win over Manila Digger as Sino FC likewise recorded a similar score line in their triumph over Manila City Lopsy FC.

Last season, Sino FC led for much of the season but a late flameout saw them tumble out of title contention. 

In other seven-a-side football action, first day winners Africa United take on Manila Lopsy FC.

Super Rangers, who ran out 2-nil winners over Black Amigos, will close out the day with a game against En Fuego.

In women’s division one, Maharlika Manila FC takes on Superbad FC while Komrads-Arayat FC face off against Tuloy FC. 

Other matches see sister squads Manila Digger A and Manila Digger B collide while Kaya battles Tuloy’s Under-17 squad and Forza goes up against Manila Nomads.

2023 is set to be a great year for seven-a-side football as the Asia 7s comes to Manila. 

There will be the Kampeon Cup that pits the best squads all over the country against each other, and the TST US$1 million Winner Takes All Tournament in the United States in which the 7s will field a team of Southeast Asian All-Stars.

