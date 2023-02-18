Ex-PBA player Chester Tolomia turns back time in Judiciary UNTV Cup win

Games Februady 26

(Novadeci Convention Center, QC)

2 p.m. – GSIS vs DENR

3:30 p.m. – Judiciary vs PNP

5 p.m. – AFP vs Senate



MANILA, Philippines — Former PBA player Chester Tolomia once again defied Father Time, exploding for 35 points as the Judiciary Magis ended a two-game skid with a 70-60 win over the NHA Home Masters Thursday in the 9th UNTV Cup at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Still a fierce warrior at 43, Tolomia completed a double-double performance by grabbing 10 boards apart from posting two assists, one block and one steal to lead the Magis to their fourth win against two losses.

The race for two outright semis berths got more exciting as defending champion DENR and PNP likewise bested their respective rivals to tie the Magis and the Home Masters for second to fifth places in the tournament organized by BMPI-UNTV CEO Dr. Daniel Razon for public servants

The DENR Warriors drew another inspired games from Ralph Lansang and Des Ayson to clobber the OP-PMS Trailblazers, 112-71, while the PNP Responders went to former UE player Olan Omiping to beat the GSIS Furies in a wild finish, 88-86.

Tolomia got a significant support from the wily guard Frederick Salamat, who tallied 15 points and two assists to help the Magis get back on the winning track.

In a fitting sequel to his heroics in PNP’s stunning 59-55 win over the erstwhile unbeaten Senate Defenders last week, Omiping scattered 24 points apart from logging six assists, three steals, two rebounds and a block.

Not to be left out was Lansang, who registered a double-double of 25 points and 14 rebounds apart from three blocks, two assists and two steals.

The Furies and the Traiblazers slipped to seventh and eighth places with 3-3 cards.