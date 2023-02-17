Avaricio ends up at joint 39th with 74 in NSDF Ladies Classic

MANILA, Philippines – Chanelle Avaricio failed to mount a final round comeback and struggled with a second straight 74, finishing at tied 39th in the NSDF Ladies Classic topped by LPGA Tour-bound Natthakritta Vongtaveelap via sudden death in Chon Buri, Thailand Friday.

Avaricio had hoped for a stronger finish in the 54-hole championship after surviving the second round cut but could only gun down two birdies against four bogeys for a 38-36 in tough conditions at the Treasure Hill Golf Club. She pooled a three-day total of 225 that included a 77 in the first round.

While she missed her target of improving her joint 47th finish in the kickoff leg of this year’s Thai LPGA Tour — the BGC Championship — two weeks ago, Avaricio hopes to come out stronger and better from the two events with some learnings she could use to fuel her campaign in next week’s Anvaya Cove Ladies International in Morong, Bataan.

The upcoming $100,000 championship marks the start of the new Ladies Philippine Golf Tour season with the LPGA of Taiwan Tour co-sanctioning the event that will feature a host of Taiwanese and Thai aces.

Meanwhile, Vongtaveelap underscored her readiness to mix it up with the world’s best in next week’s LPGA Honda Thailand at the Siam Country Club, also in Chon Buri, as she closed out with a 71 then beat PK Kongkraphan in sudden death to sweep the first two legs of the circuit.

Vongtaveelap, who fired 68 and 69 in the first two rounds, slowed down with a three-birdie, two-bogey card that, however, proved enough to force a playoff with Kongkraphan, who hobbled with a birdie-less 74 after a pair of 67s. The two finished with identical 224s.