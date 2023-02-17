No other Altas can wear Scottie Thompsonâ€™s No. 6 jersey, perpetually

^

No other Altas can wear Scottie Thompson’s No. 6 jersey, perpetually

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
February 17, 2023 | 4:39pm
Scottie Thompson
MANILA, Philippines — Scottie Thompson’s jersey No. 6 has been immortalized in University of Perpetual Help System Dalta history.

Thompson, now PBA and Gilas Pilipinas star, retired his famed Altas jersey and hung it into the rafters of Altas Gym in front of Perpetual management, coaches, players, his former teammates and family in a simple ceremony Thursday night.

Perpetual Altas team manager and board liaison officer for sports and athletics Anton Tamayo, and  Las Pinas campus school director Dr. Arnaldo De Guzman also graced the historic event in recognition of Thompson's contributions to Perpetual basketball.

“I’m so blessed to be here together with my teammates and the whole Tamayo and Perpetual community na patuloy po na sumusuporta sa akin. Isa po ako sa True Blooded Perpetualite,” said Thompson, who started his basketball rise with the Altas in 2011.

The 29-year-old guard from Davao served as the heart and soul of Perpetual’s Final Four run under the great Aric Coach Del Rosario from 2011-2015, winning the NCAA MVP in  the process in Season 90.

UPHS and Dalta Group of Companies CEO and Chairman of the Board Dr./BGen. Antonio L. Tamayo said he’s proud of how far Thompson has come from his Perpetual roots and how he still looks back to his humble beginnings amidst all the accolades in the professional ranks.

“The first time we saw Scottie take to the basketball court, we already knew he was special. Withhis diligent work ethic and the solid support of our staff, he blossomed into a basketball player. He is an example and an inspiration to all Perpetualites, and we will always be proud of him and his accomplishments,” he said.

Thompson, considered as the most decorated product of the Perpetual program, also played for the Team Stars against Rising Stars in an exhibition match featuring Perpetual Altas alumni and current players, organized by the Perpetual Alumni Association.

The do-it-all forward, buoyed by his Perpetual roots, is the reigning PBA MVP and starting point guard of the Philippine national team.

He’s also a seven-time PBA champion, two-time Finals MVP and Best Player of the Conference on top of a stacked resume featuring four All-Star selections, Most Improved Player award, Sportsmanship plum and two Mythical Team selections.

