US-based Professional Fighters League seeks major presence in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is being targeted as one of the main markets of mixed martial arts promotion Professional Fighters League (PFL).

Stressing his company’s love for combat sports, PFL Senior Vice President Loren Mack told Philstar.com that the rapidly growing platform is looking to spread its wings in Asia and in the Philippines in particular.

Mack sees Filipinos to be able to compete in the global promotion, which he expects to draw more fight fans because of its unique season format.

"The Philippines has some of the best fighters in the world, whether they're training in Manila, Baguio, or some of the other parts of the country. Remarkable athletes that can compete at the highest level of the sport. The only ingredient missing is the global platform," Mack told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview.

Launched in 2018, PFL was founded by Donn Davis and has since seen rapid growth. As they are already set to hold their first event in Europe this March, Mack boasted of the innovations that the league can bring to Asia as well.

Unlike other MMA promotions, the PFL employs a season format, which urges fighters to win all their bouts to get into the title picture.

"That was something that was missing tremendously from combat sports. The PFL has a regular season, a playoff, and a championship, just like any other sports season — NBA, NFL, etc. — and our championship is the biggest thing in MMA," he said, adding that six world champions are crowned every season with a $6-million check also signed off on that blockbuster night.

The PFL also offers a more interactive form of entertainment for fans, as their PFL Smart Cage employs technology to better engage viewers.

The company likewise provides tremendous betting opportunities for those interested with micro bets.

Mack believes that what makes the PFL unique and a trailblazer in the sport gives them the opportunity to grow at an unprecedented rate.

"I think all of that, focusing on the product, on the business, on the fighters, on the athletes, and growing the sport as a whole has captured a mainstream audience," he said.

The MMA executive points to Davis' tenacity in looking for new opportunities as to why the PFL has expanded so much throughout the years.

"His understanding of what's the next big opportunity and what's missing from an opportunity, it's remarkable," he said of the PFL founder.

And as the PFL sweeps the global stage, Mack can't wait to include Asia into the mix.

"Asia's just a matter of when, not if. You know, I obviously have a big heart for Asia. I've seen the athletes compete in Asia, the best in the world and they deserve a global platform like the PFL to showcase to the world that they're the best." he said.

"We're about to announce quite a few fighters that we've recruited from Asia this year to compete in the season," he added.

Mack also bared that Muhammad Ali's grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh will be promoting the PFL in Asia with the Philippines as one of the stops to promote the young MMA league.

The 2023 PFL Regular Season is expected to begin in April.