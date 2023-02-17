Creamline eyes win No. 4, solo lead vs F2

Games Saturday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m.- Cignal vs Petro Gazz

6:30 p.m.- F2 vs Creamline

MANILA, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers are playing the best Premier Volleyball League Conference games of their lives.

And the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers are unfortunate to be standing on their path.

Looking unstoppable with a three-game juggernaut that consisted of wins without conceding a single set, Creamline shoots for win No. 4 against an F2 team reeling from a crushing defeat to Chery Tiggo just recently in Saturday’s marquee PVL All-Filipino Conference showdown at the PhilSports Arena.

The Jonathan Ng-owned franchise was actually sharing the lead with Chery Tiggo on pristine 3-0 slates, but the latter could be catapulted back to the top if they could hurdle F2 in their 6:30 p.m. duel.

Petro Gazz (1-1) tackles Cignal (1-2) in the other game at 4 p.m.

And with the way both teams have played, the fantastic Cool Smashers may just end up extending their impressive streak.

“We just have to be consistent and try to improve each game,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses.

As for improvement, re-energized Michele Gumabao is having one as she has taken the full responsibility of leading the team in the absence of their hurting captain Alyssa Valdez and has averaged a team-best 14 points a game.

But what makes Creamline tick was its chemistry and cohesion, weapons galvanized by years of playing together in the league that netted them five championships, two runner up finishes and three third-place efforts.

And there could have been a sixth title and a rare Grand Slam had a twist of fate not prevented them from making last year’s Reinforced Conference finals and earning a shot at a date with destiny.

This year could be the year Creamline is waiting for.

F2, though, will have to heal its wounds caused by a numbing 25-19, 25-14, 25-16 defeat — its first against two wins — to Chery Tiggo Thursday also at the Pasig venue fast if it wants to have a chance at slaying the dragon like Creamline.

Or they could just be unmasked again as mere title pretenders the way the Crossovers did.