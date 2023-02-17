Ginebra's Aguilar, Thompson to captain PBA All-Star teams

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay Ginebra teammates Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson have been named captains to lead the action in the PBA All-Star game in Passi City, Iloilo on March 12.

Aguilar ended up as the top vote getter when polls closed on February 15, ending up with a total of 1,239,665 votes.

Reigning league MVP Thompson, meanwhile, completed a 1-2 finish for the Gin Kings with 1,217,226 votes.

This means Aguilar and Thompson will be leading the charge for their respective teams, which they will draft on Monday, in the season-ending showcase that returns after a three-year absence.

Among Aguilar and Thompson's choices for the draft are six-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo who came in third with 1,207,592 votes, and other Ginebra players Jamie Malonzo (1,196,423 votes) and Christian Standhardinger (1,191,379 votes).

Thus, there are four Gin Kings in the Top 5 of the All-Star voting results.

As for the role of head coach, Ginebra's Tim Cone joins Rain or Shine's Yeng Guiao as the teams' mentors with 1,291,785 and 1,231,538 votes, respectively.

Meanwhile, two-time PBA MVP and the returning James Yap ended up sixth in the voting, while LA Tenorio, Calvin Abueva, Mark Barroca and Stanley Pringle round up the Top 10.

Also participating are CJ Perez, Paul Lee, Jayson Castro, rookies Gian Mamuyac and Jeremiay Gray, Terence Romeo, Robert Bolick, Marcio Lassiter, Arvin Tolentino, Roger Pogoy, Kevin Alas, Chris Newsome, Nards Pinto and Mikey Williams.

Gabe Norwood, Jeff Chan, Calvin Oftana, and Jio Jalalon are available as reserves for the All-Star game should any of the 24 players be unavailable due to injury.

For the Rookies-Sophomores-Juniors team, Rain or Shine guard Shaun Ildefonso topped the ballot with 1,190,719 votes while Oftana came in second.

Tyler Tio, Aaron Black, Justin Arana, Jerrick Ahanmisi, Matt Nieto, Mike Nieto, Jerrick Balanza and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser are in the Top 10 for the young guns.

Also in it for the RSJ are RK Ilagan, Allyn Bulanadi, Ato Ular, Isaac Go, Anton Asistio, Joshua Munzon, Aris Dionisio, Encho Serrano, Adrian Wong and Javi Gomez de Liano.

Reserves include Alec Stockton, Andrei Caracut, Aljun Melecio, and Kent Salado.

The 2023 PBA All-Star festivities are slated from March 9-12.