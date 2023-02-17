FIFA Women's World Cup trophy to arrive in Philippines this March

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines will be one of 32 nations to host the trophy of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup set in New Zealand and Australia later this year.

The tropy tour — which will include more countries than ever before — will spend time in all the 32 participating nations in the elite tournament slated this July.

The hardware will make its stop in the Philippines on March 1 to 2 as several countries will receive it for the first time ever, including Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Morocco, Ireland, Switzerland, Vietnam and Zambia.

"The FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy Tour is a spectacular global celebration of the women’s game, giving fans, families and future football enthusiasts an opportunity to be inspired and become part of a truly special journey," said FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura.

"It is a fantastic opportunity to experience the most coveted prize in women’s football in person and hear from the game’s legends. The tour will inspire people worldwide by shining a spotlight on the skills and creativity that demonstrate why women’s football has such a bright future."

Part of the trophy tour is the "Skills Drills", which aims to encourage women and girls to celebrate football by showcasing their own abilities and creativity.

Selected participants in the Skills Drills will be able to join FIFA legends, local national team stars and other famous faces during the trophy's stop in their respective countries.

Before stopping in the Philippines, the trophy will first go to Japan on February 25 to 26 before a one-day pit stop in Korea on February 27.

Wellington in New Zealand is slated to be the trophy's last stop before the competition on July 12-14.

Other dates for the trophy tour, where they stop in the final three countries to qualify for the Women's World Cup via the Play-off tournament will be integrated once they punch their ticket to the tiff.

The Filipinas are currently in deep preparation for their maiden stint in the FIFA Women's World Cup as they compete in the 2023 Pinatar Cup in Spain until next week.