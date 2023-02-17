^

Chery Tiggo's Paat praises Bicar for superb playmaking

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 17, 2023 | 10:53am
Alina Bicar
MANILA, Philippines – The Chery Tiggo Crossovers have posted a blistering start in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference as they join defending champions Creamline Cool Smashers with the early lead in the standings at 3-0.

Most eyes fall on early MVP contender Mylene Paat, who has been churning out big scoring games for the Crossovers since opening their campaign.

But when they drubbed the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in three sets on Thursday, Paat deflected the credit to budding setter Alina Bicar.

Bicar distributed the ball well as four Crossovers ended up with double-digit scoring in the dominant victory.

Paat commended Bicar for playing bigger than her height.

"Si Alina kasi short setter talaga maliit pag once na nasa loob siya hindi namin nafifeel na ganun yung height niya. Ngayon nakakablock, nakakasingle block [siya]," said Paat after the game.

The veteran also noticed Bicar's role in leading the team, even as she stands as the team's skipper.

"And yung leadership [niya]. Kumbaga sa barko siya yung captain. Ako yung captain ng team pero siya yung captain ng game," Paat said.

As for Bicar herself, she's only eager to be able to help her team in any way that she can.

"Ako kasi yung nasa isip ko lagi everytime na ipapasok ako gusto ko magpeperform ako. Gusto ko maghelp sa team kapag kailangan nila ako basta always lang ako ready," she said.

She also maintains a good working relationship with the team's other setter, Jasmine Nabor. Although working in the same position, Bicar says that she and the former NU Lady Bulldog raise each other up.

"Nagtetraining naman kami lahat kami ni Jas naguusap kami. Hindi kami nagpapabaya sa isa’t isa," Bicar said.

"Pag siya maganda laro sasabihin namin good game, nagtutulungan kami sa loob ng court. Di ko naman magagawa to kundi dahil sa teammates ko kami nagseset sila nagpapalo. Grabe yung tiwala nila sa amin sobrang thankful kami ni Jas," she continued.

The Crossovers look to continue their onslaught in the All-Filipino Conference when they seek win no. 4 against the PLDT High Speed Hitters on Tuesday, February 21.

