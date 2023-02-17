Ballout hoopfest: Antipolo, M7-RPBY pull off upsets

MANILA, Philippines – Upset rocked the Cocogen Ballout Sports Season 2 as Antipolo and M7-RPBY scored stunning victories over their respective rivals even as Xentro Mall Rizal and AMA rediscovered their winning ways.

Playing in front of the local folks that packed the Marikina Sports Center, M7-RPBY edged Marikina, 89-87, with Johnsherick Estrada leading the way and ending up with a double-double performance of 21 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Mac Sevilla and Joseph Penaredondo combined for 21 points to provide ample support on Estrada.

But it was M7-RPBY’s defense on the spitfire Felipe Chavez of Marikina, which proved to be the key in slowing down the Shoelanders.

Chavez, who’s been averaging 13.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, was held to only five markers on 1-of-8 shooting from the field.

Similarly impressive was Antipolo, which scored an 89-77 triumph over Philippine Navy.

The Cashew Nuts were sparked by another sizzling performance from Patrick Bacay, who hit 8-of-10 treys as he completely torched the defense of the Sealions.

It was only the second win in nine games for Antipolo, which remains to be at the cellar of the provincial division of this tournament headed by coaching legend Joe Lipa and president and chief executive officer Cris Bautista with former PBA player Ronald Magtulis as operations head.

Xentro Mall Rizal got back on the winning track after previously losing a tightly-fought encounter with Marikina, but not after outlasting another gritty opponent in Game Changer Novaliches in overtime, 88-80.

The Golden Coolers held their rivals without a field goal in the last 3:13 of the extra period to finally complete their sixth win in eight games and stay on top of the provincial division.

AMA University stalled the previously streaking One4BF, 95-89, as the 1-2 punch of James Martinez and Earl Ceniza proved to be too hot to handle for the opposing side.

Martinez completed his fourth triple-double performance in the tournament as he finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists in yet another scintillating showing.

Ceniza, an undersized forward, added 23 points and seven boards.